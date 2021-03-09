PAX Australia Is Back

Reed Pop, the organisers behind the international Penny Arcade Expo conventions, has confirmed that PAX Australia will return this year after a COVID-19 induced hiatus.

The company announced the news through the official PAX Australia Twitter account Wednesday morning, saying that the show will “be back in 2021 as a live event, just as you remember it!”

There will, however, be concessions to reflect the changed environment. Organisers states that “tickets will initially be limited”, although they didn’t specify precisely what that meant in terms of numbers. The official Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre site says events are currently capped at “25 per cent of the venue’s seating capacity to a maximum of 250 people seated”. That would be a significant drop in previous years, with PAX Australia hosting 80,000 visitors in 2019.

“Free standing events are currently not permitted, but event capacity will increase over time subject to public health advice,” the MCEC page says. Update 10:55am: The PAX Australia team has told Kotaku Australia that badges “will be limited on the safe capacity limits of the venue as determined by the MCEC”.

PAX Australia is currently scheduled for October 8-10. The organisers added that any ticket purchases affected by COVID-19 restrictions or border closures will be refunded.

Ticket sales have not been opened at this stage. More details on that will be announced through the official PAX Australia website.