PAX Australia Is Back

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 17 hours ago: March 10, 2021 at 10:39 am -
Filed to:pax
pax aus 2021pax australia
PAX Australia Is Back
Image: Kotaku
Reed Pop, the organisers behind the international Penny Arcade Expo conventions, has confirmed that PAX Australia will return this year after a COVID-19 induced hiatus.

The company announced the news through the official PAX Australia Twitter account Wednesday morning, saying that the show will “be back in 2021 as a live event, just as you remember it!”

There will, however, be concessions to reflect the changed environment. Organisers states that “tickets will initially be limited”, although they didn’t specify precisely what that meant in terms of numbers. The official Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre site says events are currently capped at “25 per cent of the venue’s seating capacity to a maximum of 250 people seated”. That would be a significant drop in previous years, with PAX Australia hosting 80,000 visitors in 2019.

“Free standing events are currently not permitted, but event capacity will increase over time subject to public health advice,” the MCEC page says. Update 10:55am: The PAX Australia team has told Kotaku Australia that badges “will be limited on the safe capacity limits of the venue as determined by the MCEC”.

PAX Australia is currently scheduled for October 8-10. The organisers added that any ticket purchases affected by COVID-19 restrictions or border closures will be refunded.

Ticket sales have not been opened at this stage. More details on that will be announced through the official PAX Australia website.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • I might actually skip it this year if the tickets going to be super limited. I’m sure there are people who’d appreciate going more than me.

  • Gives me some hope for Madman fest in melbourne this year.
    Maybe if they pre-emptively ‘delay’ it from its usual september-ish, to october/November things will be much more plausible to run normally(ish).

    Never personally been interested enough in pax to go to a limited version of it, as DogMan says, dont wanna take the ticket from someone else.

  • Those attendance numbers from MCEC are quite out of date

    “From 20 March, capacity will increase to 10,000 patrons per event space per day, at a maximum of 75 per cent capacity. For events over 5,000 patrons, time-based sessions apply, with a time-gap between sessions. This means exhibitions can operate two daily sessions at a maximum of 5,000 per session subject to latest density limits (currently 1 person per 2 square metres).”

    Source: https://mcec.com.au/news-and-awards/2021/3-march/mcec-welcomes-back-exhibitions

