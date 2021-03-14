Peeled Pokémon Are Disturbing, But I Can’t Stop Looking

Nothing really prepares you for stumbling upon a Lopunny that has had parts of its fur and flesh peeled off it, leaving a smooth monstrosity. And yet, that happened to me one day on Twitter. Now I can’t stop looking at all the other peeled Pokémon.
(Peeled Pokémon gave me permission to share their artwork and tweets in this post.)
That peeled Lopunny, as well as all the other peeled Pokémon in this post, was created by one person. They run a Twitter account dedicated to “peeling” Pokémon.
You might be wondering, what does peeling a Pokémon even mean? Well, that’s hard to define. Peeling is the act of removing bits of Pokémon, usually the ears and tails, then cleaning up the image to create a new… thing.
Sometimes what’s left resembles the original Pokémon. Other times you are left with objects that vaguely look like they might be alive. Or at least once were alive.
To create these images, the person behind Peeled Pokémon spends a few minutes using a Wacom tablet and painting software to peel off bits of Pokémon. They are working through the Pokédex in order. They are currently in the middle of Generation 4, the poor bastards.
This all started as a joke between friends. They started posted the creations to Twitter “have a place to store them all” and since then its become a popular account, with nearly 65k followers. And because Peeled Pokémon is going in a set order through the Pokédex, you can look up what’s coming and try to prepare yourself.
If you want to go find a specific Pokémon and see what it looks like peeled, check out the account’s official website which has direct links to each Pokémon that has been peeled, sorted by generation. Your only a few clicks away from looking at what happened to Pikachu after it was peeled. I’ll do clicks for you. Here you go:
Oh god… Horrible. I’ll just look at one more…
