Pirate The New Evangelion Film And Risk Prison, Studio Points Out

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: March 15, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Screenshot: 株式会社カラー khara [email protected]
It often seems inevitable. Whenever a big movie is released, there are individuals ready to pirate the film. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time is no exception.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has currently only been released in Japanese theatres, where it’s been setting the box office ablaze

Khara, the studio behind the film, posted a statement on Twitter regarding pirated versions of the film, acknowledging that there have been incidents of pirated recordings on the internet.

“Recording movies in theatres is a crime according to the Act on Prevention of Unauthorised Recording of Films,” Khara writes. “The uploading of unauthorised recordings of films to YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, etc., is also a copyright infringement.” Such infringement, the studio points out, can result in up to ten years in prison, a 10 million yen ($US92,000 ($118,468)) fine, or both.

“It is our company policy to take strict actions against those committing such crimes.”

Khara notes that charges were pressed against one individual suspected of film piracy back in July 2018. Continuing, it writes, “Multiple pirated recordings taken in theatres of the feature film Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 have been confirmed.” Information regarding these illicit uploads has been collected, the studio adds, and necessary action is being taken.

“The source of even anonymous uploads can be identified.”

  • Then maybe they should’ve picked a smarter distribution option and released it online with subs too to reduce the incentive. These business decisions are so stupid that I have no sympathy for these studios when everything does inevitably end up online.

  • Fair enough, I don’t like piracy and don’t do it any more. But where can you get a legitimate copy of any of these four new films in Australia? I checked Just Watch and only found the original series and films, on Netflix. I want to see these new ones!

  • Yep, a movie distribution company that is reliant on an outdated and greed-motivated distribution system makes a stance on people pirating the movie while keeping the movie in question restricted and locked down till they sell the rights to a US company that does the translation work and releases it again via the same outdated system, then in about 10 years, will allow us to buy it in our homes… All during an age where streaming media is in a majority of homes in the world and companies are slowly coming around to releasing movies (for a price) onto these streaming platforms to great success.

    If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that movies can be released to the general public right away, for an extra charge, and people are still willing to pay for a good movie just as much as they would go to the cinema. Most home setups rival the sound and picture of the cinema at a fraction of the cost. but again, distribution companies are pushing to go back to cinemas because they stand to profit more with the old method than adapting to the new. Happened with Betamax, VHS, DVD, Bluray, and now digital. But this time people understand more than they did in previous generations.

    I’ll never endorse piracy at all, it a crime pure and simple, but when a company comes out and makes waves about what they can do if someone pirates the movie, it sounds more like protection of profits than the protection of IP.

    Now we wait the usual 5+ years for this to be translated, redubbed, and released in a few cinemas here by whoever holds the rights (I don’t think Madman has it anymore as all DVD/Bluray versions of the previous three films are no longer available) before getting released on home media eventually… But if it’s Netflix who holds the rights then we won’t see anything with home media as Netflix rarely releases anything it holds the rights to onto home media.

