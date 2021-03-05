Players Are Farming The Heck Out Of The Outriders Demo, So The Devs Are Nerfing It

The new loot shooter Outriders hasn’t even launched yet and players are already hard at work grinding for some of its rarest gear in the game’s recent demo. According to the developers, it’s gotten so out of hand that they need to patch it to make legendary guns harder to farm, before players end up breaking the game’s progression.

“While we do not want to prevent farming runs (We get it!), the lootcave discovered via the triple chest-run, as well as the store exploit, do not feel to be within the spirit of the game,” one Outriders developers at People Can Fly (maker of Bulletstorm) wrote on the game’s subreddit. “To that end, we are redirecting farming efforts to mechanics in the game that may be more enjoyable for players to play through and repeat.”

Some of the specific changes coming in a patch to the demo slated to go live later today are as follows:

Epic items will no longer appear in shops and vendors (within the demo).

Chests will no longer drop legendary items.

Side quest rewards (on repeat runs) will now have a chance to drop legendary items.

The team stressed, however, that general drop rates for legendary weapons from enemies “are NOT being changed.”

Launched on February 25, it didn’t take long for players to flock to the Outriders demo, becoming one of the top Steam downloads of the week. They’ve made quick work of finding ways to break the game’s loot system as well, including discovering its very own loot cave with a constantly respawning boss, and a three-chest run mission players could farm in mere minutes without ever needing to fight anything.

Part of the reason players have done this is because Outriders is a genuinely fun cover-based looter shooter, but the other reason is because all of their progress from the demo will carry over to the finished game when it comes out April 1. People love to get a good head start, especially when it comes to loot games.

In the past when exploits have been discovered in Destiny or Anthem (RIP), they’ve been patched out, in part to prolong the life of the game and keep people grinding. People Can Fly have emphatically stated that Outriders isn’t a live service game, however, though it’ll continue to support it after release. We’ll see what that means in practice once it’s finally out.