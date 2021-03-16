See Games Differently

PlayStation Communities, A Service I Didn’t Even Know Existed, Is Going Away

Luke Plunkett

Published 25 mins ago: March 16, 2021 at 12:05 pm -
Filed to:home video game consoles
human interestin video gamingplaystation 4sony interactive entertainmentvideo game consoles
PlayStation Communities, A Service I Didn’t Even Know Existed, Is Going Away
Image: Sony
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

This week marks the first and last time I have ever heard of PlayStation Communities, a service that apparently let users hang out in custom forums/group chats on the PS4 and talk about specific stuff.

When passing the news around here only a couple of colleagues had even been aware of its existence, let alone used it, but hey, maybe you played a game with a very specific community or communications need and did fire it up from time to time.

If that’s the that case, sorry, from April it will no longer be supported on the PS4. You’ll have to find some other way of communicating online. Presumably one of the ways the rest of us have been getting by all this time?

(More seriously, if you did use this service a lot, tell us about it in the comments, I’d genuinely love to hear what made it such a good fit for a particular user/game/community).

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.