Police Arrest Members Of “World’s Biggest” Video Game Cheat Company, Seize Luxury Cars

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 mins ago: March 31, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Photo: Weibo
Chinese police have moved against a company billed as the “world’s largest” seller of video game cheats, arresting ten of its members and confiscating over $US40 ($53) million worth of assets.

As the BBC report, the cheat sellers were operating under the name “Chicken Drumstick”, and sold cheats for everything from Call of Duty to Overwatch, with subscription prices for their services ranging from $US10 ($13) a day to $US200 ($263) a month.

As part of the raid, police took possession of $US46 ($60) million of “assets”, which included “several luxury cars”.

Whether it really was the “world’s largest” cheat operation is up for debate; Chinese authorities often make these performative gestures while countless other illegal operations — especially those related to counterfeit goods — are given free reign to operate throughout the country.

But it is at least a big one, and the luxury car seizures give us all an insight into just how much money cheat companies can be making out there.

