Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 In Australia

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 3/3: Updated with new information on stock levels for EB Games, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

Update 3/3: Some EB Games stores will be getting a massive stock drop today, Wednesday, March 3 — but not every store will have them available.

One local EB Games stores we called indicated they’d be getting around 12 consoles today with some (3) reserved for preorder customers and others being kept as floor stock. Another Sydney city-based store stated they were not getting any consoles at all.

If you’re in the market for a new PS5, it’s well worth giving your local store a call and checking if you can reserve a console. While not every store will have stock, it appears there is a new wave now hitting some store floors. (Most EB Games stores will open between 8:30 and 10 a.m. so call early, but not before opening. If you do head in, please be respectful of staff and adhere to coronavirus safety protocols.)

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 22/2: Amazon Australia had stock of the Playstation 5 this evening, but it’s all sold out within 10 mins. You can keep checking back at this link.

Update 9/2: Amazon Australia had a drop of PS5 and discless PS5 consoles this afternoon, but they were all gone within 15 minutes. We’ll keep you posted as to when the next lot arrives.

Big W: PS5 Stock

And it looks like Big W has another stock drop in February as well! Go get it!

Update 10:20am: Aaaand they’re all gone again. Sorry 🙁

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

Update 18/2, 10:00am AEDT: The Gamesmen’s stock is all gone.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

Update 15/2: Users are reporting that they’re having luck calling up individual JB Hi-Fi stores and putting your name into the ring, although preorders have to be completed in store. It’s not universal — some stores have told customers they don’t know anything about this, while others said they’re only taking expressions of interest right now, not preorders.

Best thing to do is call up the two or three stores nearest to you and find out what the status is. JB Hi-Fi hasn’t said anything official on their Twitter or Facebook at the time of writing. So get in touch with your local and see how you go; you can find the number for your closest JB Hi-Fi stores here.

Update 3/3: While JB Hi-Fi has had a recent of PS5 stock, local stores we called indicated they had already completely sold out of stock with no indication of when it would return.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 14/2: Sony Australia has added a new bundle to their landing page, showing a full-size PS5 with two DualSense controllers. It hasn’t gone on sale yet, but since it’s only new on the store, it’s very likely that stock for it will go live sometime this week. We’ll keep you posted as soon as it drops.

If you want to track the new bundle, the listing for that is here. I’d expect the regular console offer will go on sale at the same time, too, and here’s the page for that.

Update 3/3: Sony is offering updates on availability for consoles, but it appears stock is sold out for now. Stay up to date with news here.

Target’s all out of stock right now, with no word on when they’ll come back.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Update 21/01 9:21am AEDT: Harvey Norman’s PS5 stock is gone. Didn’t last long, unsurprisingly.

Update 3/3: Harvey Norman has confirmed they won’t be getting additional stock of the PS5 just yet, with no indication of when more consoles will arrive. While it appears the store did offer preorders temporarily, the link now leads to a generic landing page.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

After having to cancel previously allocated orders, The Good Guys are finally offering their first drop of PS5 Australian consoles for the year. Head here for all the details and time on when you can try and snag one. Don’t get your hopes too high though: The Good Guys have already warned their latest allocation is “limited”, which basically means bugger all.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

Still waiting for a formal date on when Target’s PS5 supply will open up again. You can buy some controllers in the meantime, but no word on when the consoles will be available.

Kogan

There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they will start offering PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

After selling out their 2020 allocation, Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PS5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the PS5 or PS5 Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months.

You can find more details about the offer here. We’ll let you know as soon as word becomes available as to when Vodafone’s next stock will drop.