PSA: Netflix’s Dota Anime Is Out Today

Here’s a handy PSA: If you’re after something to watch, then why not find out how well Dota translates into an anime?

Netflix’s adaptation of Valve’s free-to-play juggernaut launches today in Australia. It’s designed to be accessible to people who haven’t played Dota before, and Valve have already updated the game in anticipation of a bunch of new players.

Unlike actual Dota, however, Dota: Dragon’s Blood won’t have hundreds of characters. It’ll be primarily focusing on Dragon Knight and Mirana, with some extra backstories to boot. Invoker has been shown off in official trailers as well, although from all the footage it’s likely we’re in for an action-heavy first series.

The whole series was produced by the same South Korean studio behind Legend of Korra, Studio Mir, which was founded by the original animation director on Avatar: The Last Airbender. Studio Mir also did Voltron for Netflix, which had a great story despite some frustrations.

Reviews of Dragon’s Blood so far, however, seem pretty mixed. The main points so far is that the fights are pretty solid, but it doesn’t do a whole lot to inspire people to actually play Dota. Which, honestly, might not be the worst thing in the world. Either way, you’ll be able to make up your minds on the anime some time today when Netflix’s Dota anime hits Netflix Australia later this afternoon/evening.