PSA: Surviving Mars and Metro 2033 Are Currently Free On PC

Ari Notis

Published 16 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 7:00 am -
Screenshot: Paradox Interactive
Each week, the Epic Games Store puts up a free game, which you can add to your library no strings attached. This week’s offering is Surviving Mars, the space-faring city-builder game about…surviving on Mars. It’ll be available until March 18.

Surviving Mars, if you haven’t played it, is more or less exactly what you picture when you think Cities: Skylines Goes To Space. Your goal is to create a sustainable human outpost on Mars. You do so by sourcing resources (metal, concrete, etc.) to build structures for life-support (food, water, oxygen, energy) to support domes of various sizes that can house human life. If you liked Cities, you’ll like Surviving Mars, too. (Both games are published by Paradox Interactive.)

Unlike Cities, though, Surviving Mars puts an additional focus on people, rather than structures. You can curate the manifest for every rocket you send from Earth to Mars. Every person you can choose from is randomly generated, right down to their traits and vocations. Want a bunch of alcoholic botanists who love playing video games? Or how about some hypochondriac party animals who work out 25 hours a day? On your version of Mars, anything is possible.

At its core, Surviving Mars understands that good city-planning isn’t just about roads and buildings and budget cuts. It’s about people. Funny that one has to go to space to learn that lesson.

Killer tunes out there, too.

In other “games you can get for free” news, Metro 2033 is currently available at a 100-per cent discount on the other PC storefront, the one that’s named after a 19th-century energy source. It’ll remain at that price point until March 15.

Related Stories

Surviving Mars Is Tempting Me To Build The Perfect Martian Colony

Surviving Mars Is Tempting Me To Build The Perfect Martian Colony

I’m using Paradox’s new space colony sim Surviving Mars to see what would happen if I tried to establish a Mars colony full of people like me. First, though, I need to make sure they have a worthwhile colony to live in. That part’s been tricky.

Read more
The Surviving Mars OST Will Keep Me In High Spirits When I Blast Off Into Space

The Surviving Mars OST Will Keep Me In High Spirits When I Blast Off Into Space

Welcome to Morning Music, Kotaku’s ongoing hangout for folks who love video games and the cool-arse sounds they make. Today, let’s listen to a soundtrack that’s out of this world: that of Surviving Mars, the Paradox-published 2018 city builder from Haemimont Games.

Read more

