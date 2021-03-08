See Games Differently

Red Rooster Has Entered The Chat With A New Crunchy Fried Chicken Range

24

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 days ago: March 9, 2021 at 9:45 am
Filed to:fast food
fried chickenred rooster
Image: Supplied
In absolutely huge news for the Australian fast food industry, Red Rooster has announced it will be launching its own range of crunchy fried chicken.

According to the chicken chain, this fried chicken range is made from 100% Aussie chicken. It’s also completely fresh and not frozen.

Red Rooster’s crunchy fried chicken is touted as crunchy and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. It’s also prepared fresh every day and cooked to order.

The announcement is in anticipation of Red Rooster celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. However, this fried chicken range isn’t the only new thing coming to the fast food outlet — 2021 will see restaurant refurbishments, uniform upgrades, tech advancements and further menu changes at Red Rooster.

These new crunchy chicken offerings are launching Monday, March 8. The new menu is currently only available in select stores as it rolls out in 350 restaurants across the country.

Image: Supplied

The chicken is available in-store and some restaurants are also offering delivery. These are the stores where you can currently try this delicious new chicken snack:

  • NSW: Armidale, Bass Hill, Blacktown East, Bomaderry, Campbelltown, Carlton, Chullora, Dubbo, Eastern Creek, Erina, Glendale, Gosford West, Goulburn, Gregory Hills, Guildford, Kempsey, Kurri Kurri, Lake Haven, Lakemba, Lurnea, Moorebank, Mount Druitt, Mount Ousley, Mt Annan, Mt Pritchard, Newcastle Airport, Panania, Parklea, Penrith, Prestons, Rouse Hill, St Clair, Summer Hill, Thornton, Tuggerah, Waratah, Werrington, Windsor, Woodbine.
  • QLD: Aitkenvale, Ayr, Charters Towers, Fairfield Waters, Kirwan, Mount Louisa, The Lakes, Underwood, Forest Lake, Bundaberg, Deeragun, Gracemere, Kallangur, Runaway Bay, Kuluin, Camp Hill, North Lakes DTR, Logan City, Tweed heads, Narangba, Currimundi, Caneland Drive Thru, Caneland Food Court, Carrara.
  • WA: Forrestfield, Joondanna, Ellenbrook, Rivervale, Hamilton Hill, Baldivis, Beldon, Midvale, Miama Plaza, Innaloo, Alexander Heights, Malaga, Geraldton, Busselton.
  • VIC: Ascot Vale, Cranbourne North, Corio, Fairfield, Hoppers Crossing, Keilor Road, Springvale South, Mornington, Sunshine, Pakenham Cardinia Lakes, Ferntree Gully, Richmond, Deer Park, Greensborough, Waurn Ponds, Ballarat, Cranbourne, Sunbury, North Frankston, Altona Meadows, Hampton, Coburg, Taylors Lakes, Eumemmerring, Karingal, Melton.
  • ACT: Charnwood.
  • SA: Munno Para.

Apologies Northern Territory fans, it seems you can’t access this new fried chicken just yet. But for everyone else, head to your local store and check out this crunchy fried chicken to see if it can hold a candle to KFC.

This also makes Red Rooster the only fast food retailer in Australia to specialise in both fried and fresh roasted chicken. One outlet really can have it all.

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Comments

  • There’s only two reasons to go to Red Rooster.
    Herbed mayo and Cheesy nuggets. But not together, that’s just weird.

    Reply

  • Unlike the previous person who is dead wrong as mayo is disgusting and their normal nuggets are better than the cheesy nuggets.

    Ive already had their fried chicken months ago when it was being trialled. The chicken (itself) tastes better than KFC, but there is no flavour in the breading.
    So toss of a coin really. Would prefer if they used the spices they use in the skin (of the roast chicken) and the marinate in the breading as well.
    And if you live in QLD, they have permanent hot n spicy, so that wins every day.

    Reply

  • Awh yis. Red rooster is already the best-tasting ‘fast food’ chicken, I can only hope the fried skin makes it even better.

    Reply

  • This is very good news, since the main reason to go to Red Rooster is in fact that it contains no added MSG, unlike its American fried competitor.

    Reply

      • Wasn’t it severely cut down / banned in a lot of uses back in the 80s? I remember that ‘no MSG’ is seen as a sign of quality and only some dodgy chinese takeaways used it.

        Reply

        • The whole anti-MSG movement was based on a flawed scientific paper that essentially boiled down to: “I feel bad after eating Chinese food, Must be the fault of MSG, I smart”

          Reply

        • Yeah it was, I remember seeing the rise in Chinese restaurants displaying signs saying there there was no added MSG. You don’t seem to see them or hear about “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome” anymore though even though it’s still pretty commonly used. High end restaurants will even make their own natural MSG (chemically identical to the artificial one) by heavily reducing stocks/sauces containing food that naturally have their own MSG like mushrooms or tomatoes to add to their dishes. Also parmesan, soy sauce and even Vegemite is packed with the stuff.

          Seems a bit like the gluten intolerance thing of these days, people feel bloated after eating something, told it’s gluten and then blindly believe it (after some facebook/youtube fact checking). Meals contain a myriad or different things like fermentable oligosaccharides (key word fermentable) and cruciferous vegetables which are high in sulphur and will cause gas and bloating, which are completely natural but being gassy in modern society might not go down to well (nobody likes a crop duster).

          Thats not to say that like all food/ingredients/additives there will be people with allergies from the very common tree nut allergy to the extremely rare allergy to water.

          Reply

    • Well, djbear’s usual ad hominem‘s aside, I find that I react to it in a way that I don’t with MSG analogues. Others may have different reactions, which is fine.

      One time I walked away from a morning cafe breakfast with a girlfriend at the time and I immediately felt it. Even though what I ate was just salmon with hollandaise sauce her aunt owned the cafe and it turns out, yep, added MSG.

      Sure, it doesn’t make my throat swell up and stop my heart, but plenty of other people have similar reactions.

      Maybe if djbear tried cutting back he might find less need to pour out his pent up anger in the Kotaku comments section. Just a thought.

      Reply

      • Do you know what MSG actually is? Do you know the history behind it?

        Just because you have an allergy to something, doesn’t make that thing objectively bad.

        People are allergic to peanuts. Does that mean peanuts are objectively bad?

        Reply

        • Umm… who said anything about being ‘objectively bad’, that’s just your usual hysterical straw man.

          I mean, let’s be serious here. This is an article about fast food preferences and yet you’ve jumped straight to your usual one-line throw away defensiveness about anything you perceive as kinda left-wing/hippy in order to score an extra point or two on some imaginary Biggus Dickus leader board.

          As you say, peanuts are ‘safe to eat’ too, but I notice that in saying this you seem peculiarly unable to hear the sound of your cheap throwaway lines collapsing under the weight of your later attempts at post-hoc rationalisation.

          Reply

    • Nene Chicken is Korean Fried Chicken though so does it really count as fast food fried chicken?

      … I tend put those in their own category

      Reply

  • Damn, pity Red Rooster has all but disappeared here in Adelaide, i think there are only 2-3 locations still open.

    My local RR became a Zambrero and another a little further out turned into a Hungry Jack’s.

    Reply
