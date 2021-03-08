Red Rooster Has Entered The Chat With A New Crunchy Fried Chicken Range

In absolutely huge news for the Australian fast food industry, Red Rooster has announced it will be launching its own range of crunchy fried chicken.

According to the chicken chain, this fried chicken range is made from 100% Aussie chicken. It’s also completely fresh and not frozen.

Red Rooster’s crunchy fried chicken is touted as crunchy and golden on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. It’s also prepared fresh every day and cooked to order.

The announcement is in anticipation of Red Rooster celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. However, this fried chicken range isn’t the only new thing coming to the fast food outlet — 2021 will see restaurant refurbishments, uniform upgrades, tech advancements and further menu changes at Red Rooster.

These new crunchy chicken offerings are launching Monday, March 8. The new menu is currently only available in select stores as it rolls out in 350 restaurants across the country.

The chicken is available in-store and some restaurants are also offering delivery. These are the stores where you can currently try this delicious new chicken snack:

NSW: Armidale, Bass Hill, Blacktown East, Bomaderry, Campbelltown, Carlton, Chullora, Dubbo, Eastern Creek, Erina, Glendale, Gosford West, Goulburn, Gregory Hills, Guildford, Kempsey, Kurri Kurri, Lake Haven, Lakemba, Lurnea, Moorebank, Mount Druitt, Mount Ousley, Mt Annan, Mt Pritchard, Newcastle Airport, Panania, Parklea, Penrith, Prestons, Rouse Hill, St Clair, Summer Hill, Thornton, Tuggerah, Waratah, Werrington, Windsor, Woodbine.

Armidale, Bass Hill, Blacktown East, Bomaderry, Campbelltown, Carlton, Chullora, Dubbo, Eastern Creek, Erina, Glendale, Gosford West, Goulburn, Gregory Hills, Guildford, Kempsey, Kurri Kurri, Lake Haven, Lakemba, Lurnea, Moorebank, Mount Druitt, Mount Ousley, Mt Annan, Mt Pritchard, Newcastle Airport, Panania, Parklea, Penrith, Prestons, Rouse Hill, St Clair, Summer Hill, Thornton, Tuggerah, Waratah, Werrington, Windsor, Woodbine. QLD: Aitkenvale, Ayr, Charters Towers, Fairfield Waters, Kirwan, Mount Louisa, The Lakes, Underwood, Forest Lake, Bundaberg, Deeragun, Gracemere, Kallangur, Runaway Bay, Kuluin, Camp Hill, North Lakes DTR, Logan City, Tweed heads, Narangba, Currimundi, Caneland Drive Thru, Caneland Food Court, Carrara.

Aitkenvale, Ayr, Charters Towers, Fairfield Waters, Kirwan, Mount Louisa, The Lakes, Underwood, Forest Lake, Bundaberg, Deeragun, Gracemere, Kallangur, Runaway Bay, Kuluin, Camp Hill, North Lakes DTR, Logan City, Tweed heads, Narangba, Currimundi, Caneland Drive Thru, Caneland Food Court, Carrara. WA: Forrestfield, Joondanna, Ellenbrook, Rivervale, Hamilton Hill, Baldivis, Beldon, Midvale, Miama Plaza, Innaloo, Alexander Heights, Malaga, Geraldton, Busselton.

Forrestfield, Joondanna, Ellenbrook, Rivervale, Hamilton Hill, Baldivis, Beldon, Midvale, Miama Plaza, Innaloo, Alexander Heights, Malaga, Geraldton, Busselton. VIC: Ascot Vale, Cranbourne North, Corio, Fairfield, Hoppers Crossing, Keilor Road, Springvale South, Mornington, Sunshine, Pakenham Cardinia Lakes, Ferntree Gully, Richmond, Deer Park, Greensborough, Waurn Ponds, Ballarat, Cranbourne, Sunbury, North Frankston, Altona Meadows, Hampton, Coburg, Taylors Lakes, Eumemmerring, Karingal, Melton.

Ascot Vale, Cranbourne North, Corio, Fairfield, Hoppers Crossing, Keilor Road, Springvale South, Mornington, Sunshine, Pakenham Cardinia Lakes, Ferntree Gully, Richmond, Deer Park, Greensborough, Waurn Ponds, Ballarat, Cranbourne, Sunbury, North Frankston, Altona Meadows, Hampton, Coburg, Taylors Lakes, Eumemmerring, Karingal, Melton. ACT: Charnwood.

Charnwood. SA: Munno Para.

Apologies Northern Territory fans, it seems you can’t access this new fried chicken just yet. But for everyone else, head to your local store and check out this crunchy fried chicken to see if it can hold a candle to KFC.

This also makes Red Rooster the only fast food retailer in Australia to specialise in both fried and fresh roasted chicken. One outlet really can have it all.

If you’re craving fast food now make sure to check out our ranking of the best burgers in Australia and see where your favourite ranks!