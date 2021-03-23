See Games Differently

Report: Mobile Game Final Fantasy XI R Has Been Cancelled

Brian Ashcraft

Published 10 hours ago: March 23, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Image: Square Enix/Nexon
For the past few years, Square Enix has been co-developing mobile Final Fantasy XI R with Nexon. The game was dubbed an “MMMRPG” or “Massively Multiplayer Mobile RPG.” But now, apparently, it’s no more.

Originally announced in 2015 as Final Fantasy XI Mobile, the game was promised to be a mobile version of, you guessed it, FFXI. It was announced for release in both Japan and South Korea in 2016, but that never happened. Social Game Info reports that FFXIR wasn’t able to meet expected standards and the project’s developers have been moved to other games.

Final Fantasy XI R was apparently listed in the development pipeline last fall, but in February, it was finally officially cancelled. Kotaku is following up for clarification.

