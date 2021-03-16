Rockstar Pays Modder Almost $13,000 For Fixing GTA Load Times

Remember how yesterday we told you about the modder who found a way to greatly improve GTA Online load times on the PC? That fix, identified and approved by Rockstar, has already gone live, and the modder responsible has been cashed out for their work.

GTAV Title Update 1.53 is out now, and on PC it has led to “improvements to PC loading times”. Rockstar’s update also shouts out the modder responsible, adding “Thanks to t0st for his contributions around this part of today’s title update.”

That’s not the only thanks t0st received, though. Rockstar has a bounty program running where anyone discovering privacy and security issues in their games is eligible for a $US10,000 ($12,909) reward. While t0st’s work fell outside that, he says Rockstar paid him out from the program anyway as an “exception”.