Snatch These Great AMD Ryzen 5600X, 5800X Deals ASAP

AMD has always promised quality combined with affordability with its Ryzen processors. When it comes to performance, the brand has always toted that their CPUs can stand toe-to-toe with its competitors (or at least come very close) while offering a lower price tag.

That price tag just got a bit lower, as Amazon is currently running a discount on a range of AMD’s CPUs – most notably the Ryzen 5 5600X and the Ryzen 7 5800X.

AMD’s latest 5000 series of CPUs was released back in early November of last year, so seeing them on sale already is somewhat surprising. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is being offered for $431.71, which is a bit over $100 cheaper when compared to other Australian retailers.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is listed for $648.29. If you pick up this deal it’ll save you roughly between $100 to $150 when compared to the prices of other local retailers, that predominately list it in the range of $750 to $800.

If you’re building a gaming rig from scratch, or your current CPU is really starting to show its age, both the 5600X and 5800X are solid investments.

In his review of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series, Kotaku Australia’s editor Alex Walker had this to say:

For users that have been holding off on an older Intel platform (like 7700K or 8700K-esque chips) or you’ve been sitting on the first-gen Ryzen CPUs for a while, now is definitely a good time to buy in. AMD hasn’t just finally come to the party with more core counts, price and power efficiency — now their architecture is genuinely starting to kick some arse.

One of AMD’s other CPU models, the Ryzen 9 3900X, is also on sale for $674.56. This processor usually sells for around $730 to $780, so there are some decent savings too. This is an older model from July 2019, but it’s not a bad choice for a CPU.

However, if you’re going to spend around $675 on a Ryzen CPU, you may as well save a few dollars and go with the 5800X.

All of these Ryzen deals are available through the US and UK branches of Amazon, so you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for your brand new CPU to arrive. But if having to wait is the trade off for such a great deal, it’s well worth it.

