Scarlet Nexus Out June 25, Anime To Follow

Scarlet Nexus, the “brain punk” action role-playing game from Bandai Namco, will come out on June 25. It’ll be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

First revealed during an Inside Xbox event last May, Scarlet Nexus features psionic powers, mutants, and graphics straight out of the Tales series, all set in a dense, techno-futuristic city — y’know, the good stuff. The game is anchored by a dual-protagonist storyline, where you’ll have to play through the plot with both brooding main characters to get the full story. Here’s a new trailer, starring one of those characters alongside a whole lot of circa-2012-sounding dubstep:

Beyond the main game, a Scarlet Nexus anime series will follow later in the summer. It’ll be produced by Sunrise, the venerable studio that’s done work on, well, basically everything.