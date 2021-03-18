See Games Differently

Scarlet Nexus Out June 25, Anime To Follow

Ari Notis

Published 1 hour ago: March 19, 2021 at 3:10 am -
Filed to:bandai namco
bandai namco gameshuman interestjapanese gamesnamconexusscarlet nexusvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gamingwindows games
Scarlet Nexus Out June 25, Anime To Follow
Screenshot: Bandai Namco
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Scarlet Nexus, the “brain punk” action role-playing game from Bandai Namco, will come out on June 25. It’ll be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

First revealed during an Inside Xbox event last May, Scarlet Nexus features psionic powers, mutants, and graphics straight out of the Tales series, all set in a dense, techno-futuristic city — y’know, the good stuff. The game is anchored by a dual-protagonist storyline, where you’ll have to play through the plot with both brooding main characters to get the full story. Here’s a new trailer, starring one of those characters alongside a whole lot of circa-2012-sounding dubstep:

Beyond the main game, a Scarlet Nexus anime series will follow later in the summer. It’ll be produced by Sunrise, the venerable studio that’s done work on, well, basically everything.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.