Sega Lawyers Threaten Wrong Website Over Yakuza Piracy

There are lawyers somewhere out there working for Sega HQ in Japan who have been tasked with hunting down the people responsible for pirating Yakuza: Like a Dragon. And they are not doing a good job.

SteamDB, a website devoted entirely to recording statistics related to the Steam shopfront and multiplayer platform, has had to remove its page for Yakuza: Like a Dragon after pressure from Sega, who claim that the game itself was being illegally distributed from the page. Which it wasn’t.

SteamDB does not support piracy, it does not provide downloads, it does not sell keys, it does not link to any websites that do any of these activities. https://t.co/Cv33ml7Anm — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 29, 2021

Interestingly, site creator Djundik adds that “SteamDB gets at least one DMCA per year, but we [are] always able to quickly resolve it”, likely because those DMCAs are the result of a busted/rogue internet search. Which may be the case here too, but unlike those other instances, “SEGA on the other hand just ignored any replies”.

And so if you wanted to check the stats on Like a Dragon at the moment, its page looks like this:

Screenshot: SteamDB

If Sega are taking recommendations, I know a lawyer who would have done a better job…