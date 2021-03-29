See Games Differently

Shin Ultraman Movie’s Release Delayed By Covid-19

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: March 29, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:creative works
entertainment culturefilmsfunimationgainaxgameragodzillahideaki annojapanese language filmskaijumecha anime and mangashin godzillashin ultramanshinji higuchiultraman
Shin Ultraman Movie’s Release Delayed By Covid-19
Screenshot: ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA [email protected]
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Originally scheduled for “early summer” in Japan, the upcoming Shin Ultraman movie will be delayed.

According to the official site, the scheduled release has been impacted by covid-19. Shin Ultraman will now get a new theatrical debut date, announced at a later time.

Shin Ultraman is the latest collaboration between Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi. Previously, Higuchi and Anno co-directed Shin Godzilla, while this time around, Higuchi takes the sole directing duties. Anno is producing and penning the picture.

Higuchi previously worked in anime, writing for Neon Genesis Evangelion and doing storyboards for a variety of projects. He’s also done special and visual effects on kaiju films including Shin Godzilla and the 1990s Gamera movies.

Shin Ultraman is the latest live-action version of the enormously popular Japanese hero.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.