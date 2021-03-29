Shin Ultraman Movie’s Release Delayed By Covid-19

Originally scheduled for “early summer” in Japan, the upcoming Shin Ultraman movie will be delayed.

According to the official site, the scheduled release has been impacted by covid-19. Shin Ultraman will now get a new theatrical debut date, announced at a later time.

Shin Ultraman is the latest collaboration between Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi. Previously, Higuchi and Anno co-directed Shin Godzilla, while this time around, Higuchi takes the sole directing duties. Anno is producing and penning the picture.

Higuchi previously worked in anime, writing for Neon Genesis Evangelion and doing storyboards for a variety of projects. He’s also done special and visual effects on kaiju films including Shin Godzilla and the 1990s Gamera movies.

Shin Ultraman is the latest live-action version of the enormously popular Japanese hero.