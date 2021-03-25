See Games Differently

Shinra Electric Power Company Decides To Tweet Through It

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: March 26, 2021 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:creative works
eco terrorism in fictionemojifinal fantasy viimental illness in fictionrole playing video gamesshinrashinra electric power companysingle player video gamestechnology internetthe hatersvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Shinra Electric Power Company Decides To Tweet Through It
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The power utility, consumer electronics manufacturer, and private security force Shinra has taken to social media to respond directly to critics who have accused the tech oligopoly of exploiting workers, impoverishing local residents, and generally doing crimes against the planet.

“Shinra is bringing the heat today,” wrote one reporter at cable news network SNBC, followed by three spicey fire emoji. Here’s a quick sampling of some of the ways the richest company in the world has been defending itself against the haters:

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.