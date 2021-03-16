So Help Me, I Like The Fortnite Joy-Cons

Let’s get this out of the way, I don’t like Fortnite. But I am seriously considering these new Fortnite Joy-Cons, because good Lord, those colours are wonderful.

Thats a lovely, rich shade of blue there on the left, but on the right, have mercy. Not even that stupid banana face can ruin it. Yellow — and I mean a nice, deep gold, not piss yellow — controllers and handhelds are simply the pinnacle of Nintendo colour schemes, and nobody can ever convince me otherwise. Look at this:

Image: Nintendo

And this!

Image: Nintendo

And this!

Image: Nintendo

Perfection.

Sadly these Joy-Cons don’t quite reach that level, because of the banana face like I said, but also the logos on the back that make the blue one look like a Facebook peripheral. Maybe/hopefully you can gently scratch them all off!

Image: Nintendo

These are out on June 4, and also come with 500 V-bucks and a couple of “in-game cosmetics”.