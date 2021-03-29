See Games Differently

Sony Closing PlayStation Store On PS3, Vita, And PSP This Summer

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: March 30, 2021 at 4:35 am -
Filed to:playstation 3
playstation vita system softwareps3remote playsonyvideo game consoles
Sony Closing PlayStation Store On PS3, Vita, And PSP This Summer
Image: Sony / Kotaku
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Sony has confirmed today that the PSN digital stores on PlayStation 3 and PSP will be closing on July 2. The PS Vita store will also shut down on August 27. Players will still be able to download games after the stores shut down.

Today, Sony updated the important notice section of its official site with information about the upcoming shutdowns. While the stores will be closed later in the year, Sony explained that players will still be able to redownload content that they own after the shutdown date. Folks will also still be able to use PS Plus and game vouchers.

Last week, The Gamer reported that Sony was planning to shuttered digital stores on older consoles.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.