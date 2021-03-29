Sony Closing PlayStation Store On PS3, Vita, And PSP This Summer

Sony has confirmed today that the PSN digital stores on PlayStation 3 and PSP will be closing on July 2. The PS Vita store will also shut down on August 27. Players will still be able to download games after the stores shut down.

Today, Sony updated the important notice section of its official site with information about the upcoming shutdowns. While the stores will be closed later in the year, Sony explained that players will still be able to redownload content that they own after the shutdown date. Folks will also still be able to use PS Plus and game vouchers.

Last week, The Gamer reported that Sony was planning to shuttered digital stores on older consoles.