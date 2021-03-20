See Games Differently

Spider-Man Saves People, Neither Snow Nor Rain

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: March 21, 2021 at 7:15 am -
Filed to:ksnapshot
screenshotscreenshot softwaresoftwaresystem softwareutility software
After a week off, Snapshots is back! We got more great screenshots this week from a bunch of games. Just a heads up: Some of these screenshots are from last week. So consider this a special, larger-than-normal edition of Snapshots!

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Peter Konig (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Peter Konig (Email))
Control (Screenshot: Jack Nester (Email)) Control (Screenshot: Jack Nester (Email))
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)) Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Wade Cross (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Wade Cross (Email))
Spider-Man (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)) Spider-Man (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))

I already miss the little snow flurries we got over here in Kansas during Winter. I’m not a big fan of snow, but in moderation, with some hot chocolate and a nice fireplace, I can dig a snowy night.

.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

