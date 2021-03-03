See Games Differently

Square Enix Launches Official Final Fantasy XIV Masks In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 29 mins ago: March 3, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Square Enix Launches Official Final Fantasy XIV Masks In Japan
Image: Square Enix
Merchandising! Square Enix loves to do it. And with lots of people wearing masks in Japan, the Tokyo-based game maker saw an opportunity.

As Famitsu reports, pre-orders for Final Fantasy XIV masks kicked off this week, including one emblazoned with the FFXIV meteor:

Image: Square Enix Image: Square Enix

As well as one covered with job icons:

Image: Square Enix Image: Square Enix

The masks, which are made from cotton, polyester and polyurethane, are each priced at 1,000 yen ($US9.35 ($12)). And if that’s not enough (it’s not, apparently!), Square Enix is also releasing a 2,500 yen ($US23.40 ($30)) mask case. 

Image: Square Enix Image: Square Enix

Whatever gets people to wear masks, really! 

 

