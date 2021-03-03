Square Enix Launches Official Final Fantasy XIV Masks In Japan

Merchandising! Square Enix loves to do it. And with lots of people wearing masks in Japan, the Tokyo-based game maker saw an opportunity.

As Famitsu reports, pre-orders for Final Fantasy XIV masks kicked off this week, including one emblazoned with the FFXIV meteor:

Image: Square Enix

As well as one covered with job icons:

Image: Square Enix

The masks, which are made from cotton, polyester and polyurethane, are each priced at 1,000 yen ($US9.35 ($12)). And if that’s not enough (it’s not, apparently!), Square Enix is also releasing a 2,500 yen ($US23.40 ($30)) mask case.

Image: Square Enix

Whatever gets people to wear masks, really!