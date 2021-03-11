See Games Differently

Square Enix Will Reveal New Life Is Strange During Digital Event Next Week

2

Ian Walker

Published 18 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 5:00 am -
Screenshot: Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix
Square Enix announced it will debut the first episode of its very own Nintendo Direct-style digital event, known as “Square Enix Presents,” next Thursday, March 18.

Among other things, the studio plans to officially reveal the next game in the Life is Strange series, with “an all-new protagonist wielding an exciting new power.” A new instalment in the choice-driven adventure game series was rumoured to be ready to show earlier this year alongside since-confirmed projects like Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5.

Outriders, Balan Wonderworld, Just Cause Mobile, Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Avengers, and a crop of new mobile games from Square Enix Montreal will also make appearances of some kind during the 40-minute showcase.

With E3 cancelling its physical convention for another year and shifting to a digital event due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, online showcases like these are a no-brainer for major studios still looking to detail what they have in store. I expect several companies to follow in Square Enix’s footsteps as we edge closer to the winter months.

  • Between LiS1/BtS & 2, I definitely prefer the original with a side of Chloe. I’m curious as to what the new power will be since we’ve had Time/Universe Hopping, Telekineses and Invisibility (in the comics). With the variables we’re unlikely to have a Justice League style group given that pretty much anyone except Max could be dead at this point.

    Hopefully its more with the vibe of LiS1 and less of LiS2. The first episode of the second game was terrible, even if it picked up in fits and starts as it went on.

    Reply
