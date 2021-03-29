See Games Differently

IWOCON 2021 Is A New Indie Game Festival With A Virtual Show Floor

Image: IndieWorldOrder
IWOCON 2021 is a brand new indie game festival on Steam — but this one isn’t like anything you’ve seen before. In lieu of being able to actually visit a gaming festival of any kind, the team at Indie World Order have instead created an entirely virtual show floor where players can roam a wide open world and see special indie game exhibits set within a pirate-themed world.

This virtual show floor is absolutely massive and features a brilliant array of the best upcoming indie games. It’s also got a pirate ship sailing the high seas and a lovely little island to explore — so whether you’re looking for adventure or you just want to know where the latest indie game buzz is, IWOCON 2021 has you covered.

If you’re looking to dive in, you can download the virtual IWOCON 2021 game for free via Steam. This gives you access to the entire virtual show floor and every exhibit in it. It really is a nifty little idea, and perfect for the times we’re living in.

You can see it all in action via AllGamesWorldHd on YouTube.

If a virtual world isn’t your thing, you can also check out everything IWOCON 2021 has to offer via the festival hub on Steam here. It showcases all the best and brightest games around and also includes some newer games on sale.

Here’s a few upcoming titles you should check out during IWOCON 2021:

  • Broken Roadsan Aussie-made post-apocalyptic adventure inspired by classic Fallout gameplay
  • Fisti-Fluffs, a literal cat-fight simulator, complete with wacky physics
  • Minute of Islands, a gorgeous adventure-puzzler inspired by classic children’s cartoons
  • Snackoa hybrid 2D/3D farm simulator featuring a cute pixel cat
  • Witchery Academya magical farm simulator set in a gorgeous-looking academy for witches
  • Zniw Adventurea classic point-and-click adventure that’ll feel super familiar for people who grew up with the genre

There are plenty of other titles to check out, and you should definitely make time to add some of them to your Steam wishlist.

IWOCON 2021 kicked off over the weekend and is set to continue until April 3, so there’s plenty of time to get stuck in with the latest and greatest in indie games.

