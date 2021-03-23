Tips For Playing Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is the latest wholesome farm simulator on the scene and while it does suffer from some performance issues, it’s still a relaxing way to spend an afternoon. Between fishing, farming, mining and chatting with villagers there’s plenty of stuff to do.

You’ll need to plan your days carefully to make sure you get the most out of them, and to ensure you’re making steady progress building your farm and wider Olive Town. If you’re diving in for the first time, the game can be extremely overwhelming. But with these tips, you can figure out the best ways to streamline farm life and create a thriving community.

Starting Your Journey

To kick off your Olive Town adventures, you should focus first on repairing your farm buildings and bridges. This will unlock chickens, cows, sheep and other animals which you can harvest for produce. To do this, you’ll need to start generating resources by building machines to create ores and planks.

The best way to go about mining resources is to establish as many machines as possible. I went with 10 wood machines, 10 ore machines and three each for bricks, mayonnaise and cloth to start with. You’ll need to play around with what works for you and lay them out neatly on your farm.

After you unlock the first two extra farm patches, you’ll want to focus on upgrading your equipment with ores and planks. As above, do this by farming resources and selling your goods for money.

Here’s a few other handy tips to get you going:

Take your time, and don’t try to complete everything (especially the museum) all at once

Spend your first few hours getting familiar with your farm and the local town locations

Say hello to the townsfolk every day, including whoever you want to romance

Always check to see if you have town tasks waiting on the Bulletin Board and complete them ASAP to upgrade your town

Upgrade your equipment faster so you waste less stamina in the mines (also, bring food to replenish it)

Make sure to visit the Earth Sprite Village often — if you spread out your Earth Sprites, you can gain plenty of resources on your visits

Spend equal time on building all your skills to unlock better rewards and higher-star goods

Play every day to unlock more of the story and keep town developments going

Don’t worry about the Old Hydroculture Plant just yet, you’ll unlock this one ages after you repair the rest of your farm

Daily Tasks

Life in Olive Town moves slowly, and you have plenty of options every day. To make the most out of your adventure, you’ll want to develop a set routine that maximises resource rewards and minimises stamina loss.

Once you’ve made your way through the initial upgrade goals of the game, you’ll be able to settle into a calming rhythm.

Every day, you should do the following:

Farm

Pet your dog or cat to build friendship

Exit your house, collect any materials created by your machines and reload them

Water crops and harvest anything you’ve grown

Enter your chicken coop and pet your chickens

Collect any eggs and replace the fodder in trough

Enter your barn, pet your cows, llamas and sheep

Collect any produce (milk, wool etc.) and refill the fodder troughs

Put eggs, milk and wool into machines to create high quality ingredients

Travel across your farm and collect any flowers, mushrooms and shoots to sell for additional income

Head into town

Town

Greet your favourite villagers, including the one you want to romance

Purchase or give a gift to which villager you want to romance (Blaire and Damon are great options, but there are plenty to meet)

Head to Olive Hall and check the Bulletin Board for any quest — these unlock town upgrades

Check the Title Reward box — here you’ll get rewards for your achievements, which you can sell for cash

Farm

Once you’re done in the town, head back to your farm and choose how you want to spend the rest of your day. It’s a good idea to focus on one particular task rather than multiple smaller tasks because you’ll make more progress.

Here’s some options you might like to consider:

Try to make it as far down into the mines as you can

Spend the afternoon fishing and donating those fish to the museum

Load and reload your machines to nab extra material to sell

Plant more crops across your entire farm lot

At the end of the day, make sure you place anything you want to sell in your Shipping Bin.

The world is your oyster in Pioneers of Olive Town. Choose your time wisely, and you’ll have the relaxing and wholesome time you deserve.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town launches for Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.