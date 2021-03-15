See Games Differently

Streamers Play With Call Of Duty Actor, Get Suspended For Cheating

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: March 15, 2021 at 12:05 pm -
Filed to:alex zedra
broadcastingentertainment culturefortniteinternetmass mediasarahtwitchvideo game live streamingvideo hostingvideo on demand services
Streamers Play With Call Of Duty Actor, Get Suspended For Cheating
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Streamer Alex Zedra — the face behind an actual character in Call of Duty — was playing Warzone the other day with two other folks when she noticed some pretty suspect behaviour. And hey, surprise, the two people she was playing with have now had their Twitch channels suspended for cheating.

As PC Gamer report, Zedra was playing with Sarah “Icy Vixen” Belles and BeardedBanger when it was noticed that both players were using aimbots and wallhacks. An example is below, where Belles is lining up players over a hill that she shouldn’t have known were there:

While initially denying the allegations, both Belles and BeardedBanger have since had their channels suspended.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.