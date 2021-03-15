Streamers Play With Call Of Duty Actor, Get Suspended For Cheating

Streamer Alex Zedra — the face behind an actual character in Call of Duty — was playing Warzone the other day with two other folks when she noticed some pretty suspect behaviour. And hey, surprise, the two people she was playing with have now had their Twitch channels suspended for cheating.

As PC Gamer report, Zedra was playing with Sarah “Icy Vixen” Belles and BeardedBanger when it was noticed that both players were using aimbots and wallhacks. An example is below, where Belles is lining up players over a hill that she shouldn’t have known were there:

Hey @Twitch I hosted a streamer hacking during a tourney…just thought you should know. IcyVixen and BeardedBanger. pic.twitter.com/ZQgEpAgYeM — A L E X ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘???? ???? (@Alex_zedra) March 12, 2021

While initially denying the allegations, both Belles and BeardedBanger have since had their channels suspended.