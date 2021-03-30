See Games Differently

Summer Games Done Quick Returns In July As Online-Only Event

Ari Notis

Published 2 hours ago: March 31, 2021 at 1:59 am -
Filed to:games done quick
half life alyxpaxspeed demos archivespeedrunspeedrunningsummer gamestasbotvideo game culturevideo gaming
Summer Games Done Quick Returns In July As Online-Only Event
Illustration: Games Done Quick / Kotaku
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Annual charity speedrunning festival Summer Games Done Quick will return as an online-only event, running from July 4 through 11.

“With the health and safety of all in mind, #SGDQ2021 is now SGDQ 2021 Online!” the organisers wrote on Twitter today. “Expect the same weeklong charity speedrun event you know and love!”

This year’s submission process will be open between April 1 (ok, fine, technically 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31) and April 11. Hopefully some Hades speedrunners step up to the plate again.

Last year, Summer Games Done Quick raised more than $US2 ($3) million for the medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders). One standout run featured a literal crawl through Half-Life: Alyx, the first virtual reality speedrun in Games Done Quick history.

With the stateside covid-19 vaccine rollout proceeding apace, and with the White House trumpeting a “return to normal” date of July 4, you’d not be wrong to hope 2021 might see the return of IRL events. Still, when it comes to in-person events, many organisers are wisely exhibiting caution.

Now 2021 Cosplay Shows Are Being Cancelled As Well

Now 2021 Cosplay Shows Are Being Cancelled As Well

We were all expecting most 2020 conventions to have been cancelled, but the complete inability of most of the planet — and the United States in particular — to get its shit together means that we’re already starting to see big 2021 shows thrown in the bin as well.

Read more

Earlier this month, Comic-Con was cancelled, with a smaller replacement event now planned for November. Just yesterday, organisers cancelled the annual PAX East event, originally scheduled for June, and replaced it with the all-digital PAX Online, now planned for July.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.