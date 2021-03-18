See Games Differently

Super Nintendo World Finally Opens In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: March 18, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:handheld game consoles
harry pottermariomario kartnintendo dssuper nintendo worlduniversal orlandouniversal studios hollywooduniversal studios japanvideo game consolesvideo gaming
Super Nintendo World Finally Opens In Japan
Photo: Nintendo
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

After not one but two delays, Super Nintendo World finally opened today. As Being Kansai reports, lines started forming by 6:30 AM, with a good crowd forming within an hour. 

Osaka lifted the state of emergency earlier this month (Tokyo is currently still under one), and with people congregating, waiting inside, and eating in restaurants, so obviously covid-19 is still a concern.

Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo

Plus, kids are out for spring holidays, so the crowds, even during the pandemic, have been expected. But people are thankfully in masks at the park — and even in the Nintendo promotional images

Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo
Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo

Universal Studios Japan has been limiting people in the Super Nintendo World area, just as it typically does so for the Harry Potter section.

Depending on the time, the wait for Mario Kart hit 50 minutes, while Yoshi’s Adventure was around 35 minutes. In comparison, The Flying Dinosaur was an hour and Hollywood Dream was over an hour. By limiting people in the Nintendo area, Universal Studios Japan can keep the wait times down. Hopefully.

If you want to see what opening day was like, check out the YouTuber Bakuchou Kaichou’s clips below, which provide a glimpse of how the day went.

Don’t forget the food!

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.