See Games Differently

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Is A Brand-New Old-School Beat-Em Up

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: March 11, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:arcade games
beat em upscreative worksdonatellofictional charactersfictional mutantsfoot clanmike pattontechnology internetteenage mutant ninja turtlesteenage mutant ninja turtles turtles in timetmntvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Is A Brand-New Old-School Beat-Em Up
I call Donatello. (Screenshot: Dotemu)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Quick, name a memorable modern Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. It’s ok if you can’t, those turtle teens peaked during the age of the four-player side-scrolling beat-em up, which is why it’s so exciting that Dotemu and Tribute Games have teamed up to make a completely new old game for PCs and consoles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

There’s nothing broke about the beat-em up formula that made games like Turtles in Time arcade classics, so Dotemu and Tribute aren’t trying to fix it. Shredder’s Revenge takes perfectly pixellated versions of Donatello and his lesser brothers on a side-scrolling adventure that’ll take them from the sewers of New York City to Dimension X, because that’s what good TMNT games do. That, and splat members of the Foot Clan against the screen, like so.

That's the stuff. (Screenshot: Dotemu) That's the stuff. (Screenshot: Dotemu)

No word on when the game is coming out, just that it’s coming soon to consoles and PC via Steam. To balance this sad lack of solid information, we have an announce trailer featuring the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon theme sung by Faith No More’s Mike Patton.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.