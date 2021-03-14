The Amazing Astro’s Playroom Soundtrack Is Now Streaming Everywhere, Bringing Joy To All

You can now easily listen to “I’m Your GPU” all day, every day.

One of the best things about the PS5 wasn’t raytracing graphics or fast loading times. It was Astro’s Playroom, the short, free, and amazing platformer included in every console. And one of the best parts of that game was the killer soundtrack. Now that soundtrack is available on basically every popular music streaming platform: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and even Tidal.

Here’s the full song list.

“That’s The Way To Do It” “CPU Plaza” “I’m Your GPU” “SSD” “Follow Me (Into The Storm) [Playroom Remix]” “Botdi Beach” “Cooling Springs” “PlayStation Labo & Gatcha” “GPU Jungle (Powerup & Boss)” “SSD Speedway (Powerup & Boss)” “CPU Plaza (After Dark)” “They Don’t Make’m Like They Used To” “CRT-Rex” “4K-Rex” “Let’s Do This” “Goal” “Uplifting Little Number” “I Am Astro Bot [Playroom Remix]” “Memories of Play” “CPU Plaza (Mashup Overture)”

The soundtrack was composed by Kenneth Young, who also did the music for a bunch of LittleBigPlanet games. If you want to read more about this great soundtrack, check out my past Morning Music post about it.

Astro’s Playroom Made Me Love My PS5’s GPU Welcome to Morning Music, Kotaku’s daily hangout for folks who love video games and the cool-arse sounds they make. Today I’m here to discuss the music in Astro’s Playroom, which might be one of the best video game soundtracks of 2020. Read more

You can also buy it on iTunes and Amazon Music for about $US11 ($14). I expect a lot of people are going to be jamming away this weekend to these songs. While GPU is for sure the hit of the bunch, don’t sleep on SSD. It’s a banger.

