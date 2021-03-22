The Incredible Story Of A Trackmania Shortcut 13 Years In The Making

I know almost mothing about Trackmania, but this video about the quest for a particular shortcut is one of the most fascinating video game clips I have ever seen.

Put together by Trackmania YouTuber Wirtual, it goes for 18 minutes. I, too, wondered “what the hell could make this go for 18 minutes, I’ve got stuff to do today!” when I first saw that runtime, but every second is worth it. This is a tale of discovery, of perseverance, of humans insisting a thing can be done when all sense of reason and evidence of past failures suggests otherwise.