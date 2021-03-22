See Games Differently

The Incredible Story Of A Trackmania Shortcut 13 Years In The Making

Luke Plunkett

Published 52 mins ago: March 22, 2021 at 11:10 am -
Filed to:games
racing video gamesshortcuttrackmaniavideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
The Incredible Story Of A Trackmania Shortcut 13 Years In The Making
Screenshot: Wirtual
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

I know almost mothing about Trackmania, but this video about the quest for a particular shortcut is one of the most fascinating video game clips I have ever seen.

Put together by Trackmania YouTuber Wirtual, it goes for 18 minutes. I, too, wondered “what the hell could make this go for 18 minutes, I’ve got stuff to do today!” when I first saw that runtime, but every second is worth it. This is a tale of discovery, of perseverance, of humans insisting a thing can be done when all sense of reason and evidence of past failures suggests otherwise.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.