The PS2 Turns 21, The Future Of Twitch, Doom 3 VR Comes To PS4, Valve Kills Artefact And More

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
CodeMiko Is The Future Of Streaming, Unless Twitch Bans Her First
CodeMiko is nervous. I can tell because she tells me. “This is, like, my first interview ever,” she says over a Discord call. “I’m sorry, I’m a little shy.” It’s December of 2020, and Miko’s entire life is about to change.Read more
The PlayStation 2 Is Now 21 Years Old
Can you believe it? The PlayStation 2 was first released in Japan on March 4, 2000.Read more
Sony Imagines A Future Where A Banana Is A Video Game Controller
Gamers love making weird shit into controllers, including but not limited to pomegranates, light sabers, bananas, and bread. Apparently, Sony wants to get in on that action, according to a patent recently surfaced by GamesIndustry.biz that details a method for turning household objects into controllers.Read more
The Sinking City Devs Accuse Publisher Of Pirating Game
The Sinking City developer Frogwares has publicly accused former publisher Nacon of pirating the Lovecraftian adventure game for its recent re-release on Steam, the arrival of which put the Ukrainian studio in the weird position of asking potential customers not to purchase its own game last week.Read more
News From The Past Week
Bored Fugitive Caught By Police After Venturing Out To Buy Call Of Duty
Report: New Nintendo Switch With 4K Output, OLED Screen Will Release Before Christmas
Players Are Farming The Heck Out Of The Outriders Demo, So The Devs Are Nerfing It
Diablo II: Resurrected Will Work With Your Decades-Old Saves
Hogwarts Legacy Developer Quits Following Backlash Over YouTube Channel
Navy’s ‘Women Of Warzone’ Twitch Stream Spammed With Bomb Emotes
The Navy turned off text chat for today’s ‘Women of Warzone’ boot camp Twitch stream, so some viewers took to spamming the chat with bomb and fire emojis instead.Read more
- Valve’s Card Game Is Officially Dead
- Comic-Con 2021 Has Been Cancelled
- Report: Florida Super Nintendo World Delayed To 2025
- Man Charged, Banned From FIFA After Sending Racist DMs To Actual, Legendary Player
- 5TH Cell’s Latest Is A Bite-Sized Deck-Building Game You Can Play Right Now
- Zynga Buys Torchlight Studio Echtra Games
- PlayStation Store Will Stop Selling Movies Nobody Bought
Trailers And Videos From The Past Week
