The PS2 Turns 21, The Future Of Twitch, Doom 3 VR Comes To PS4, Valve Kills Artefact And More

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: March 7, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Image: Sony / Valve / id Software / Kotaku
This week on Morning Checkpoint we remember the launch of the PS2, make bananas into controllers, discuss the future of Twitch, check out what’s happening with Hitman 3 this month, find out what game died this week, and stop buying movies on the PlayStation Store.

CodeMiko Is The Future Of Streaming, Unless Twitch Bans Her First

CodeMiko Is The Future Of Streaming, Unless Twitch Bans Her First

CodeMiko is nervous. I can tell because she tells me. “This is, like, my first interview ever,” she says over a Discord call. “I’m sorry, I’m a little shy.” It’s December of 2020, and Miko’s entire life is about to change.

Read more

This was one of our biggest stories this week, so you probably already read it. BUT if you haven’t sit down and enjoy.

The PlayStation 2 Is Now 21 Years Old

The PlayStation 2 Is Now 21 Years Old

Can you believe it? The PlayStation 2 was first released in Japan on March 4, 2000.

Read more

I’m turning to dust.

Sony Imagines A Future Where A Banana Is A Video Game Controller

Sony Imagines A Future Where A Banana Is A Video Game Controller

Gamers love making weird shit into controllers, including but not limited to pomegranates, light sabers, bananas, and bread. Apparently, Sony wants to get in on that action, according to a patent recently surfaced by GamesIndustry.biz that details a method for turning household objects into controllers.

Read more

Come for the story, stay for one of the weirdest photos that we’ve ever created in Kotaku history.

The Sinking City Devs Accuse Publisher Of Pirating Game

The Sinking City Devs Accuse Publisher Of Pirating Game

The Sinking City developer Frogwares has publicly accused former publisher Nacon of pirating the Lovecraftian adventure game for its recent re-release on Steam, the arrival of which put the Ukrainian studio in the weird position of asking potential customers not to purchase its own game last week.

Read more

This story continues to make me go “Wait, what?!”

Navy’s ‘Women Of Warzone’ Twitch Stream Spammed With Bomb Emotes

Navy’s ‘Women Of Warzone’ Twitch Stream Spammed With Bomb Emotes

The Navy turned off text chat for today’s ‘Women of Warzone’ boot camp Twitch stream, so some viewers took to spamming the chat with bomb and fire emojis instead.

Read more

