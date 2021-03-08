The Turbo Kid Movie Is Getting A Metroidvania Spin-Off

There have been some pretty good tie-in movie games of late — The Mummy Metroidvania comes to mind. Still, I’m not sure anyone had “Turbo Kid video game spin-off” on their 2021 bingo card.

Announced early Tuesday morning Australian time, the Turbo Kid game is due out next year and is sporting an appropriate retro look. The original movie was set in an alternate version of 1997, so the look fits.

If you missed it in 2015, the Turbo Kid movie was about a BMX-riding teenager forced to become a hero after meeting a strange girl called Apple. The movie wasn’t enormously successful — it made just over $87,000 in the US, and wasn’t released internationally.

The rest of the film is a classic adventure about rescuing the heroine with a post-apocalyptic, Mad Max-esque twist. So with that in mind, you can see how it would make for a fun little video game. Check it out below.

Outer Minds, the studio making Turbo Kid, was first founded in 2014. They are better known for their collaboration games with influencers, having developed Pewdiepie’s Tuber Simulator, H3H3: Ball Rider and Pewdiepie: Legend of the Brofist.

Turbo Kid looks like more of a proper traditional video game, though. There’s not much gameplay yet, but the art style and animations look solid so far. (The studio hasn’t even announced what platforms the game is targeting, not even in the video description, .) Turbo Kid isn’t out until 2022, so when we get a closer look at how it’ll actually play as a Metroidvania — presumably by travelling back and forth from your bunker, like in the movie — we’ll keep you posted.