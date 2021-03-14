See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Eat Some Brains All Over Again

Zack Zwiezen

Published 5 hours ago: March 15, 2021 at 8:35 am
Filed to:a world apart
Image: Wideload Games / Aspyr Media
The loveable (and a bit decayed) Stubbs the zombie returns in… Stubs The Zombie, a remastered port of the cult classic game releasing later this week on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC.

Remember Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse, the 2005 action game for PC and Xbox about a depression-era zombie eating brains in the late 1950s? Maybe? Either way, it’s coming to Xboxes, PlayStations, Switch, and PC on March 16.

I was a big fan of the original game back in the day. This new remaster seems cool, but what I really want is a big, new sequel. I always thought Stubbs had a great setup. Zombie visits a retro-futuristic city and causes mayhem. And you get to play as the zombie, creating your own zombie army. Take that concept and expand on it. I’d play that. I’m tired of killing zombies. I want to be the zombie.

Beyond Stubbs The Zombie, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 15

  • Cartoon Magic World | PC

  • The Help Desk | PC

  • One Shot | PC

Tuesday, March 16

  • Mundaun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Samurai Shodown | Xbox Series X

  • R.B.I. Baseball 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited | Switch, PC

  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | Switch

  • Ecosystem | PC

  • Star Dynasties | PC

Wednesday, March 17

  • Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Adios | Xbox One, PC

  • In Rays of the Light | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Signs of the Sojourner | PS4

  • Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | Xbox One

  • Under: Depths of Fear | Switch

  • EZ2ON REBOOT: R | PC

Thursday, March 18

  • Marvel’s Avengers | PS5, Xbox Series X
  • Space Otter Charlie | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Dogworld | PC
  • Chess Knights: Viking Lands | Xbox One
  • QV | PC
  • Darq: Complete Edition | Switch
  • Signs of the Sojourner | Switch
  • Endzone: A World Apart | PC
  • Explosionade DX | Xbox One
  • Synergia | Switch
  • Magic Twins | Switch
  • Fantasy Tavern Sextet – Vol. 3 Postlude Days | Switch
  • Gun Skaters | Switch
  • Unblock Brick | Switch
  • Uchu Shinshuchu | Switch
  • Raiders of the Lost Island | Switch
  • Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan – Spot The Differences With Everyone | Switch
  • Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder | PC, Mac
  • Emergency Call 112 | The Fire Fighting Simulator | PC
  • Mr. Prepper | PC

Friday, March 19

  • Can’t Drive This | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville | Switch
  • Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Xbox One
  • Root Film | Switch
  • Sumatra: Fate of Yandi | Switch
  • Cargo Crew Driver | Switch

Saturday, March 20

  • Olympic Boxing | Switch

  • Crash Race | PC

  • Wild Times | PC

Sunday, March 21

  • Out of the Shelter | PC

  • And not sure if it counts or not, but CK3 gets it’s first DLC/stuff pack this week as well with the Norse Lords pack

