The Week In Games: Eat Some Brains All Over Again

The loveable (and a bit decayed) Stubbs the zombie returns in… Stubs The Zombie, a remastered port of the cult classic game releasing later this week on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC.

I was a big fan of the original game back in the day. This new remaster seems cool, but what I really want is a big, new sequel. I always thought Stubbs had a great setup. Zombie visits a retro-futuristic city and causes mayhem. And you get to play as the zombie, creating your own zombie army. Take that concept and expand on it. I’d play that. I’m tired of killing zombies. I want to be the zombie.

Beyond Stubbs The Zombie, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 15

Cartoon Magic World | PC

The Help Desk | PC

One Shot | PC

Tuesday, March 16

Mundaun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Samurai Shodown | Xbox Series X

R.B.I. Baseball 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited | Switch, PC

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | Switch

Ecosystem | PC

Star Dynasties | PC

Wednesday, March 17

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Adios | Xbox One, PC

In Rays of the Light | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Signs of the Sojourner | PS4

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | Xbox One

Under: Depths of Fear | Switch

EZ2ON REBOOT: R | PC

Thursday, March 18

Marvel’s Avengers | PS5, Xbox Series X

Space Otter Charlie | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Dogworld | PC

Chess Knights: Viking Lands | Xbox One

QV | PC

Darq: Complete Edition | Switch

Signs of the Sojourner | Switch

Endzone: A World Apart | PC

Explosionade DX | Xbox One

Synergia | Switch

Magic Twins | Switch

Fantasy Tavern Sextet – Vol. 3 Postlude Days | Switch

Gun Skaters | Switch

Unblock Brick | Switch

Uchu Shinshuchu | Switch

Raiders of the Lost Island | Switch

Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan – Spot The Differences With Everyone | Switch

Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder | PC, Mac

Emergency Call 112 | The Fire Fighting Simulator | PC

Mr. Prepper | PC

Friday, March 19

Can’t Drive This | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville | Switch

Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Xbox One

Root Film | Switch

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi | Switch

Cargo Crew Driver | Switch

Saturday, March 20

Olympic Boxing | Switch

Crash Race | PC

Wild Times | PC

Sunday, March 21