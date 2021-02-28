The Week In Games: Yakuza: Like A Dragon Comes To PS5

If you like the Yakuza series but also only own a PS5, then you seem like a strange person. Also, some good news: Yakuza: Like A Dragon releases on PS5 later this week.
I had an extended weekend recently and I almost downloaded Yakuza 0 via Game Pass. I still want to try and play through that series. I know many people suggest starting with Yakuza 0, so maybe the next time I’m looking for a game to play I’ll finally commit and begin my journey through the Yakuza franchise.
Beyond Yakuza: Like A Dragon, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, March 1
- Foregone | PC
- A Gilder’s Journey | Switch
- Gunslugs 2 | Switch
- Teamfight Manager | PC
Tuesday, March 2
-
Maquette | PS5, PS4, PC
-
Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Harvest Moon: One World | PS4, Switch
-
Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS5
-
Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition | PS4, PC
-
Neptunia Virtual Stars | PS4
-
PAKO Caravan | Switch
Wednesday, March 3
-
Sir Lovelot | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
3 Out Of 10: Season 1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
-
Cave Bad | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PC
-
GraviFire | Xbox One
-
Wind Peaks | Switch
-
Scrapnaut | PC
Thursday, March 4
- Kill It With Fire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mortal Shell | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Everhood | Switch, PC
- Sea of Solitude | Switch
- Ranch Simulator | PC
- Loop Hero | PC, Mac
- Ruinverse | Switch
- Sticky Monsters | Switch
- Give It Up! Bouncy | Switch
- Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut | Switch
- Task Force Delta – Afghanistan | Switch
- Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians | Switch
- Mail Mole | Switch
- Into A Dream | Switch
- Duel On Board | Switch
- Gnosia | Switch
- Forestry – The Simulation | Switch
- Counter Recon: The First Mission | Switch
- Estranged: The Departure | Switch
- SUPER METBOY! | Switch
- The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante | PC
Friday, March 5
-
Postal Redux | PS4
-
Asdivine Cross | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
NENA | Switch
-
American Wild Hunting | Switch
-
Doug Hates His Job | Switch
