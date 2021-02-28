See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Yakuza: Like A Dragon Comes To PS5
Image: Sega
If you like the Yakuza series but also only own a PS5, then you seem like a strange person. Also, some good news: Yakuza: Like A Dragon releases on PS5 later this week.

I had an extended weekend recently and I almost downloaded Yakuza 0 via Game Pass. I still want to try and play through that series. I know many people suggest starting with Yakuza 0, so maybe the next time I’m looking for a game to play I’ll finally commit and begin my journey through the Yakuza franchise.

Beyond Yakuza: Like A Dragon, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 1

  • Foregone | PC
  • A Gilder’s Journey | Switch
  • Gunslugs 2 | Switch
  • Teamfight Manager | PC

Tuesday, March 2

  • Maquette | PS5, PS4, PC

  • Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Harvest Moon: One World | PS4, Switch

  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS5

  • Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition | PS4, PC

  • Neptunia Virtual Stars | PS4

  • PAKO Caravan | Switch

Wednesday, March 3

  • Sir Lovelot | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • 3 Out Of 10: Season 1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

  • Cave Bad | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PC

  • GraviFire | Xbox One

  • Wind Peaks | Switch

  • Scrapnaut | PC

Thursday, March 4

  • Kill It With Fire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Mortal Shell | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Everhood | Switch, PC
  • Sea of Solitude | Switch
  • Ranch Simulator | PC
  • Loop Hero | PC, Mac
  • Ruinverse | Switch
  • Sticky Monsters | Switch
  • Give It Up! Bouncy | Switch
  • Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut | Switch
  • Task Force Delta – Afghanistan | Switch
  • Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians | Switch
  • Mail Mole | Switch
  • Into A Dream | Switch
  • Duel On Board | Switch
  • Gnosia | Switch
  • Forestry – The Simulation | Switch
  • Counter Recon: The First Mission | Switch
  • Estranged: The Departure | Switch
  • SUPER METBOY! | Switch
  • The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante | PC

Friday, March 5

  • Postal Redux | PS4

  • Asdivine Cross | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • NENA | Switch

  • American Wild Hunting | Switch

  • Doug Hates His Job | Switch

