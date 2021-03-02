The Wii U Gets A New System Update Two And A Half Years Later

Today in Japan, Nintendo released a new system update for the Wii U. The latest firmware, 5.5.3, was released in early September 2018.

Nintendo of America detailed the previous update as fixing the following:

Improvements to system stability and usability Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.

The latest firmware update, 5.5.5, is currently only detailed on Nintendo’s Japanese support page but covers the same thing as the previous one that’s mentioned above.

While the Wii U is getting harder to find, it’s nice to see Nintendo continuing to support the console. In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Wii U review right here.