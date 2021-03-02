See Games Differently

The Wii U Gets A New System Update Two And A Half Years Later

1

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: March 2, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Image: Nintendo
Today in Japan, Nintendo released a new system update for the Wii U. The latest firmware, 5.5.3, was released in early September 2018.

Nintendo of America detailed the previous update as fixing the following:

Improvements to system stability and usability

Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.

The latest firmware update, 5.5.5, is currently only detailed on Nintendo’s Japanese support page but covers the same thing as the previous one that’s mentioned above. 

While the Wii U is getting harder to find, it’s nice to see Nintendo continuing to support the console. In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Wii U review right here. 

  • I know it’s not cool to say it but I really liked my WiiU. Not enough to need it still plugged in once the Switch came along, but I still maintain it was a fine and wacky console. I much preferred it to the Wii.

