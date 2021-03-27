This Is Embarrassing!

This week on Snapshots we got a bunch of cool superhero screenshots, some colourful photos, a creepy cave, a giant hole, and one unlucky cowboy who can’t stop his horse.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))

Batman Arkham Knight (Screenshot: Dallas Grey (Email))

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: FuzzyRelations (Email))

This is a great photo. Then you notice the look on the horse’s face and you realise this is actually an AMAZING photo.

