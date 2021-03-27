See Games Differently

This Is Embarrassing!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: March 28, 2021 at 8:15 am -
This week on Snapshots we got a bunch of cool superhero screenshots, some colourful photos, a creepy cave, a giant hole, and one unlucky cowboy who can’t stop his horse.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)) Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))
Batman Arkham Knight (Screenshot: Dallas Grey (Email)) Batman Arkham Knight (Screenshot: Dallas Grey (Email))
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: FuzzyRelations (Email)) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: FuzzyRelations (Email))

This is a great photo. Then you notice the look on the horse’s face and you realise this is actually an AMAZING photo.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

.

