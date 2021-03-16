This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky

The listing for this AliExpress product says “Pikachued,” and that’s exactly how I feel after looking at it.

Japanese site Hachima Kikou doesn’t think this is official merch (certainly doesn’t appear like one!), but for what it apparently lacks in licensing, it makes up for in OMG and WTF.

Image: AliExpress

The plushie is a caterpillar-type Pikachu. It’s freaky looking, sure, but it actually looks practical and comfortable.

Image: AliExpress

Pikachu’s final form?

Image: AliExpress

I wonder what Caterpie thinks.