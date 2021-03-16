See Games Differently

This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: March 16, 2021 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:caterpillar
fictional charactersnintendo characterspikachuvideo game charactersvideo games developed in japanwtf
This Pikachu Caterpillar Plushie Looks Freaky
Image: AliExpress
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The listing for this AliExpress product says “Pikachued,” and that’s exactly how I feel after looking at it.

Japanese site Hachima Kikou doesn’t think this is official merch (certainly doesn’t appear like one!), but for what it apparently lacks in licensing, it makes up for in OMG and WTF. 

Image: AliExpress Image: AliExpress

The plushie is a caterpillar-type Pikachu. It’s freaky looking, sure, but it actually looks practical and comfortable.

Image: AliExpress Image: AliExpress

Pikachu’s final form?

Image: AliExpress Image: AliExpress

I wonder what Caterpie thinks. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.