See Games Differently

This Totally Random Guy’s Hollow Knight Cover Is Pretty Good

Ari Notis

Published 18 hours ago: March 10, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:20th century in music
andrew birdemoentertainment culturehollow knightkirk hamiltonkotakumusicmusic genresscreamotapperteam cherry
This Totally Random Guy’s Hollow Knight Cover Is Pretty Good
Screenshot: Team Cherry
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

When you think of terrific musical covers, you probably think of “All Along the Watchtower” or that one screamo cover of Britney’s “Toxic” you heard in high school. A tune that maybe doesn’t come to mind: “Greenpath,” from Hollow Knight’s original soundtrack.

Guitarist, bassist, ukulelist, pianist, flautist, clarinetist, saxophonist, wine…glass…ist, drummer, vocalist, shaker player, percussionist, coffee mug tapper, and former Kotaku Splitscreen co-host Kirk Hamilton recently arranged a standout cover of the track. I’d try to put words to it, but honestly, words won’t do it justice. You just have to listen:

Team Cherry / Kirk Hamilton (YouTube)

The ukulele-guitar melodies! The Andrew Bird-style whistling! Those haunting wine glasses! The jazzy sections! A colleague dropped this into Kotaku’s Slack an entire internet era ago — at 1:44 p.m. ET today — and I’ve been listening to it on repeat since.

Cover songs often convey emotion by tapping into a well of nostalgia. Kirk’s rendition of “Greenpath” didn’t scratch that itch for me. I just like the way it sounds. On that note, here’s a confession: I’ve yet to finish Hollow Knight. (I know, I know. I’m trying!) This composition has inspired me to try again. Maybe I’ll feel some of that sweet, sweet nostalgia for a better time: 1:44 p.m. ET.

More Good Listening @ Kotaku:

Legend Of Mana’s Grand Score Helps Me Take Its BS Seriously

Legend Of Mana’s Grand Score Helps Me Take Its BS Seriously

Welcome to Morning Music, Kotaku’s ongoing hangout for folks who love video games and the cool-arse sounds they make. Today, it’s time to revisit an obscure PS1 classic from Square Soft’s JRPG heyday, which had some of the chillest city-builder tunes around. I’m talking about Legend of Mana, of course.

Read more
Zero Divide Is A Primordial PlayStation Synth-Fusion Treasure

Zero Divide Is A Primordial PlayStation Synth-Fusion Treasure

Welcome to Morning Music, Kotaku’s ongoing hangout for folks who love video games and the cool-arse sounds they make. Today’s pick comes from the dawn of the 32-bit era, when makin’ “Virtua Fighter, but with robots” just seemed like a natural thing to do.

Read more
Say Whatcha Wanna About Final Fantasy XIII, You Can’t Deny Its Amazing Soundtrack

Say Whatcha Wanna About Final Fantasy XIII, You Can’t Deny Its Amazing Soundtrack

Welcome to Morning Music, Kotaku’s ongoing hangout for folks who love video games and the cool-arse sounds they make. Today we’re continuing to indulge my terminal case of Final Fantasy brain with a deep dive into Final Fantasy XIII’s mould-breaking soundtrack.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.