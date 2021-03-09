This Totally Random Guy’s Hollow Knight Cover Is Pretty Good

When you think of terrific musical covers, you probably think of “All Along the Watchtower” or that one screamo cover of Britney’s “Toxic” you heard in high school. A tune that maybe doesn’t come to mind: “Greenpath,” from Hollow Knight’s original soundtrack.

Guitarist, bassist, ukulelist, pianist, flautist, clarinetist, saxophonist, wine…glass…ist, drummer, vocalist, shaker player, percussionist, coffee mug tapper, and former Kotaku Splitscreen co-host Kirk Hamilton recently arranged a standout cover of the track. I’d try to put words to it, but honestly, words won’t do it justice. You just have to listen:

Team Cherry / Kirk Hamilton (YouTube)

The ukulele-guitar melodies! The Andrew Bird-style whistling! Those haunting wine glasses! The jazzy sections! A colleague dropped this into Kotaku’s Slack an entire internet era ago — at 1:44 p.m. ET today — and I’ve been listening to it on repeat since.

Cover songs often convey emotion by tapping into a well of nostalgia. Kirk’s rendition of “Greenpath” didn’t scratch that itch for me. I just like the way it sounds. On that note, here’s a confession: I’ve yet to finish Hollow Knight. (I know, I know. I’m trying!) This composition has inspired me to try again. Maybe I’ll feel some of that sweet, sweet nostalgia for a better time: 1:44 p.m. ET.

