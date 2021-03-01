This Week In Games: Yakuza: Like A Dragon On PS5

It’s a new month which means it’s time for new games! This week’s releases include a treat for PS5 owners with Yakuza: Like a Dragon getting its full release on the console. Owners of the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

Simulator fans can enjoy the wholesome farming game Harvest Moon: One World on Switch and PS4 ahead of the Story of Seasons release later this month.

If Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach piqued your interest at the State of Play last week, then you can grab the Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Core Collection from your local retailer this week. The collection includes five of the mainline FNAF titles, so it makes for the perfect primer before FNAF: Security Breach releases later this year.

This week also heralds the arrival of the monthly free games for PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscribers. PlayStation players will get Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Remnant: From the Ashes on PS4, along with Farpoint for PSVR and Maquette as this month’s PS5 free game. Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting Warface: Breakout and Metal Slug 3 as the Xbox 360 compatible game this week. Later in March Xbox players will also be treated to Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse and Port Royale 3 as part of their Gold subscription.

Here’s what else is coming out this week:

Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS5

Maquette | PS5, PS4, PC

Five Nights at Freddy’s – Core Collection | Xbox One, Switch, PS4

On the Road – Truck Simulator | PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition (Physical release) | Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Harvest Moon: One World | Switch, PS4

Foregone | PC

Teamfight Manager | PC

Scrapnaut | PC

Everhood | PC

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 | PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Under the Jolly Roger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Sir Lovelot | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS4, PC

Kill It With Fire | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4

Under Leaves | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

GraviFire | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

You can acquaint yourself with some of the trailers for these new releases below.

There’s a bunch of interesting games to dig into this week. Maquette, which is also one of the free PS Plus games, looks intriguing to me. It has Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel in its voice cast and the puzzle gameplay looks uniquely challenging. I also relate on a personal level to Kill It With Fire which is the spider extermination game from hell.

How about you? Will you be playing any of these new releases?