This Week In Games: Hawkeye Joins Marvel’s Avengers

This week’s releases include a drop of new Marvel’s Avengers content, a couple of game ports and an onslaught of indie releases on PC.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can enjoy the free next-gen upgrade of Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers on March 18. The upgrade also heralds the arrival of new content for Marvel’s Avengers in the form of Hawkeye DLC. Buzz for this game died pretty quickly so maybe this new update will draw players back in.

Switch owners have the port of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning to look forward to. Plus, if you love Hades so much you want to physically hold it, you can buy a boxed Switch version from local retailers this week.

A returning favourite this week is Stubbs the Zombie, which has been re-released for modern consoles and PC. Make note this is the original Stubbs. No fancy remastered graphics or next-gen powers. Just a classic game from 2005 in all its glory.

Xbox owners were also treated to a surprise drop of Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass over the weekend. This basically brings the entire slate of Bethesda games to Game Pass, but if you missed which titles are available you can check them all out here. Some games, including Fallout 4 and Prey, are even getting a nice little upgrade thanks to FPS Boost.

Here’s what else is on the agenda this week:

Marvel’s Avengers | Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | Switch

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville | Switch

Hades (physical release) | Nintendo Switch

R.B.I. Baseball 21 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Switch, PC

Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (physical release) | Xbox Series X, PS5

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse | Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC

Samurai Shodown | Xbox Series X/S

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure | Xbox One, PS4, Switch

In Rays of the Light | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Adios | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Explosionade DX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Xbox One

Can’t Drive This | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS5, PS4

Mundaun | PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ecosystem | PC

Star Dynasties | PC

EZ2ON Reboot: R | PC

Emergency Call 112 – The Fire Fighting Simulator | PC

Rogue State Revolution | PC

Cartel Tycoon | PC

Mr. Prepper | PC

Outcasts of Orion | PC

And here are some of the trailers for these games:

There’s a couple of standouts here on the indie front, including In Rays of the Light,which is described as a ‘meditative quest’. It looks like you play as the last person on Earth who gets to run around solving puzzles and learning more about your mysterious world.

On the other hand, if you’re a horror fan there’s Mundaun, which has an amazing pencil art style. This one is bringing the Silent Hill meets David Lynch vibes which is both cool and terrifying.

What about you? Will you be playing any of these new releases?