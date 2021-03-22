This Week In Games: The Nintendo Switch Rises

If you were waiting for a big week in games, then wait no longer. This week is absolutely stacked with new releases, particularly for Nintendo Switch owners. Monster Hunter Rise is probably the one most people have been waiting for.

If you missed the demo earlier this month, now is your chance to try out all the big-ass weapons yourself. Monster Hunter Rise will be released on Switch on March 26, but if you need a refresher on what to expect, we’ve got you covered.

Also on the menu for Switch owners is Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, which is the wholesome farming simulator you need to fill the Animal Crossing-shaped void in your life.

If you’d prefer something with a Sonic the Hedgehog vibe, Balan Wonderworld is the game for you. It has trippy colourful landscapes and a bunch of crazy characters to meet. This one is also coming to Nintendo Switch but you can also catch it on both current and next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles too.

There are a few re-releases this week, such as Overcooked! All You Can Eat, along with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’s next-gen upgrade. If you’re after a new co-op game to play with friends, the absolutely wild-looking It Takes Two is coming out too.

And that’s not all — here’s everything else on the list this week:

Monster Hunter Rise | Switch

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town | Switch

Balan Wonderworld | Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

Sanity of Morris | Xbox One

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Paradise Lost | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Black Legend | Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Die With Glory | Xbox One

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PC

It Takes Two | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC

Kaze and the Wild Masks | Xbox One, Switch

Spacebase Startopia | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Realms of Antiquity: The Shattered Crown | PC

Utopos | PC

Endurance Labyrinth | PC

Dying Flame | PC

Inspector Waffles | PC

Dandy Ace | PC

The Bus | PC

Mech Mechanic Simulator | PC

The Fabled Woods | PC

Evil Inside | PC

The Tenants | PC

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC

Let’s check out some of the trailers for these new releases.

A lot of wholesome picks this week, particularly if simulators are your thing. An intriguing next-gen game to pay attention to is Spacebase Startopia, which gives you control of your very own space station.

What do you reckon about these new releases? Is your wallet quaking in fear?