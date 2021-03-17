See Games Differently

Valheim Mod Lets You Tame Any Creature, Including Trolls

Nathan Grayson

Published 2 hours ago: March 18, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:films
human interestinternet trolltroll
Valheim Mod Lets You Tame Any Creature, Including Trolls
Image: Buzz
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

While playing Valheim the other night, a friend and I spent an ungodly amount of time digging a trench and physically pushing Greylings through it, into a house, so they could be our pets. It was fiddly, sometimes infuriating work. Also, deeply unethical. If we had this mod, it would have at least been easier.

Valheim lets you tame certain animals like boars and wolves by trapping them in pens and feeding them until they love you. Buzz’s “AllTameable” mod extends that functionality to basically every creature in the game, sans a few that don’t work yet (deer, fish) and a handful that can technically be tamed, but are buggy (all five bosses).

Otherwise, though, you can go nuts. Wanna start your own Greydwarf sitcom like my friend and me? Go for it. Want a small army of trolls that love you? Live your/my dream. Want to breed blobs and oozers? That’s very strange, but sure, go nuts.

The mod’s latest version also lets trolls breed to create mini-trolls, which is just stupendous.

Image: Buzz Image: Buzz

.

Recommended Stories

A Truly Fucked Up Way To Get Infinite Supplies In Valheim

A Truly Fucked Up Way To Get Infinite Supplies In Valheim

You know how Valheim has spooky little mounds that spawn infinite enemies? And you know how you can use your hoe to move earth around and create, say, a pillar? And you know how it’s possible to surround that pillar with, say, campfires? And build, say, a fence around all...

Read more
Inspiring: This Valheim Player Built A Greyling Torture Factory

Inspiring: This Valheim Player Built A Greyling Torture Factory

If you’ve played even just several seconds of Valheim, you despise Greylings. They’re awful little tree stump goblins who smack you once, then run away with an infuriating spring in their step, like they’ve stolen candy from your pockets. In the game’s early goings, they’re everywhere. One brave player has...

Read more
A God Damn Boar Sank My Boat

A God Damn Boar Sank My Boat

Many survival games feature animals you can hunt for crafting supplies and sustenance. Only in Valheim do they get revenge. Nautical revenge.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.