See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 26 mins ago: March 5, 2021 at 12:12 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
GIF: Kotaku
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

There are thousands of games out there that are absolutely well worth your time. But because they’re so big, people avoid them. “I don’t have time to finish that,” the reasoning goes, and so they sit on the physical/virtual shelf, unplayed.

There’s two things I think at play here. We tend to look at things by their enormity, rather than the size of our interactions with them. I’ve played thousands of hours of Counter-Strike — probably tens of thousands over the last twenty years. But I didn’t do all of that in, say, a year, two years, or three years. It’s bits and pieces across a long period of time.

Singleplayer games are the same. You play them in one, two, three or four hour chunks. Sometimes you binge a lot over a weekend. Sometimes you crunch the living shit out of it over five or six days.

But like any problem, breaking it down into its smallest parts makes its more manageable. And in Persona 5‘s case, more achieveable. The game’s approach, blending Pokemon-esque battles with a high school slice-of-life simulator, is perfectly suited to be enjoyed in chunks.

More people should enjoy it in chunks. Whether you finish it or not doesn’t matter, as long as you enjoyed the time you spent with it. It’s not hard to get value out of Persona 5, especially since it’s free — PlayStation Plus subscribers automatically have access to Persona 5. And it’s not like Persona 5 isn’t enjoyable from the off.

It’s just a big game. And, secondly, it’s easy to assume that big games need a ton of time before they become worth it. Persona 5, from the 25 hours I’ve spent with it so far, isn’t that. It’s so good. And it’s so annoying that it’s not on PC yet, either. (Or the Switch.)

But that’ll happen soon enough.

So, as I work my way through more days of high school and furiously swear at the fact that I forgot to go get juice on Sundays, what will you be playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.