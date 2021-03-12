What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Grilled anything is one of life’s great pleasures. Even some marinated vegetables, done over a high heat habachi grill and finished with some beautiful flaky salt, can be a pure delight.

I kept thinking about this when playing through Monster Hunter World recently. The series has always had nice little moments when it comes to cooking or eating. I wish it doubled down on the eating element a little more, like how Final Fantasy XV did. All the systems are in place, but obviously Monster Hunter is more about … killing monsters. Not so much cooking three-course meals from them.

Anyway, I’m going to be spending a good amount of chunk of the weekend with friends enjoying some fine grilled stuff. It’s going to be great. On the gaming front, I’m still slowly working my way through Persona 5 — I’m just about to finish the third dungeon, and it’s been fun playing that through the PC via PlayStation Remote Play.

I’d love to get it going on the iPad, because I think the idea of playing Persona 5 in the bath (as unsound as that is for any consumer tech) is just great. Prop the iPad up on a kickstand on the toilet seat, grab a glass of wine and just soak for a little while.

It’d also stop me from Googling 40 guides every time I need to negotiate with a new Persona, or working out the most optimal things to do on any given day, but hey. That’s the Persona experience, right?

On the other side, I’ve been getting into some Alien Swarm again with friends. Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop is great especially because it’s free and it supports up to 8 players, which so few co-op games do. It’s basically a faster Helldivers, but free. I don’t know how anyone can complain about that one.

What are you playing this weekend?