Whiscash Sleeps All Day, Eats Anything And Predicts Earthquakes

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Whiscash!

Whiscash Details

Type: Water / Ground

Average Height: 2′ 11″

Average Weight: 24 kg

First Added In Generation III

If you could predict a natural disaster that would be impressive and extremely useful. If you could create a natural disaster well, less useful, and also, is it even a natural disaster anymore? If you could do both, I’d be scared and assume you are a god. But in the Pokemon universe, where gods do exist, the creature that has both of these abilities is Whiscash, a giant blue catfish. I’ve said it before, but the Pokemon franchise is weird.

Whiscash is a large, blue fish that loves to chill at the bottom of rivers or lakes and sleep all day in the mud. According to Bulbapedia, it is extremely territorial and if someone or something gets too close to its chosen pond it will cause a giant earthquake or even eat the intruder.

I’ll ask the question: If Whiscash can create earthquakes, can you also claim that it can predict them? Isn’t it possible that it is using its power to shake the ground in a three-mile radius to make sure its predictions are accurate? I think it’s extremely possible and I hope more scientists in the Pokemon universe stop trying to recreate Mew or whatever and start studying this bullshit.

I’d guess the reason folks don’t investigate Whischash more is that it is known to eat anything that gets close to its mouth. Alive. Dead. Even inanimate objects. It will eat it all, swallowing its food whole in one large gulp. Did you ever swim in a creek or pond growing up? In the Pokemon universe, there is a high chance that you would have gotten eaten by a giant fish hiding in the mud. And if you somehow escaped it, it would get angry and cause a giant earthquake, destroying your home and town. Wischash sucks, is what I’m saying.

Random Facts

When it devours its prey, Whiscash swallows up all the nearby mud too. Whiscash, take your time. Maybe if you ate your food slower you wouldn’t eat so much dirt.

Also, according to Bulbapedia, it has terrible vision and uses its whiskers to feel around the bottom of muddy lakes to find prey and to figure out where it is.

Whiscash may be based on Namazu, which is a catfish from Japanese mythology that people used to believe could cause earthquakes. No word if Namazu also lied and said it could predict them.

Best Comment From Last Week

Ah yes, playing Pokemon before literacy. I released my Charizard by accident because I had no idea what the words were… and I’ve never forgiven myself. -Blackie62

I think I did something similar when I played my brother’s Pokemon game on our shared GameBoy Advance. He played Pokemon, I didn’t. But I wanted to try and I remember letting something go, I think it was his high-level starter. He found out and was mad. But I was the older brother so he couldn’t do much.

Thank you all to everyone who shared stories from their time with the Pokemon series over the last 25 years. I love putting these posts together each weekend mainly because of you folks in the comments!

