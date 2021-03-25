Xbox Controllers Now Come In Tasty Limeade And Cherry Camo

Microsoft calls them Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo, but that’s not important. What is important is there are two new Xbox wireless controllers coming out next month, both sporting candy-coloured analogue sticks I want to chew right out of their housings.

The Xbox Design Lab is still on hiatus, so for the time being we’re at the mercy of Microsoft when it comes to new Xbox wireless controller designs. This new pair, coming to stores at the end of April, isn’t too shabby. I’m partial to the Electric Volt, with its high contrast yellow bringing back memories of Gatorade gum, hence the impulse to chew the hell out of it. And just when it seems like too much yellow, the white back comes along to calm everyone down. Well done.

Needs its own Game Fuel flavour. (Photo: Microsoft)

I am not a big camo fan, especially when it comes to colours that aren’t going to help anyone hide anywhere. What the Daystrike Camo model does having going for it is the textured grip extends over the triggers. It’s that sort of attention to detail that makes this model $US69.99 ($92) to the Electric Volt’s $US64.99 ($85).

This colour combo helps you hide poorly from people wearing rose-coloured glasses. (Photo: Microsoft)

In celebration of these two new colours, Microsoft is also releasing themed clothing for some reason.

Photo: Microsoft

This controller-inspired clothing is part of the new Xbox Icon Collection, which prominently features the word “Xbox” as well as some icons. It’ll be available in the Xbox Gear Shop starting April 21.

Hit up the Xbox Wire for more detail on these two shiny new controllers and their accompanying wardrobe.