Xbox Game Pass For PC Finally Gets EA Play Tomorrow

Planned for release late last year but delayed until now, EA Play comes to Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow at no additional cost to subscribers, complete with the newly-added Star Wars: Squadrons.

The cycle that started with an announcement last September is finally complete. Starting tomorrow, EA Play for PC becomes part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC, giving subscribers free access to more than 60 EA games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat. They’ll also get trials of new games, discounts on purchases, and other special member-only content.

Need a video showing you how to get it set up? No? Microsoft made one anyway. In it, Xbox Game Pass community lead Megan Spurr shows off her lovely brick walls and window cat. Also, she talks about downloading and installing the EA desktop app, which is not as exciting as the cat.

Man, I cannot stop staring at that brick. I’d probably go for darker curtains, either a navy or even a grey. Anyway, EA Play.