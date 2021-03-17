See Games Differently

Xbox Game Pass For PC Finally Gets EA Play Tomorrow

Mike Fahey

Published 9 mins ago: March 18, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:ea play
electronic artselectronic arts gameshome video game consolesmegan spurrmicrosoftstar wars video gamestechnology internettitanfallvideo game consolesvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows gamesxbox game passxbox one
Xbox Game Pass For PC Finally Gets EA Play Tomorrow
Image: Microsoft
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Planned for release late last year but delayed until now, EA Play comes to Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow at no additional cost to subscribers, complete with the newly-added Star Wars: Squadrons.

The cycle that started with an announcement last September is finally complete. Starting tomorrow, EA Play for PC becomes part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC, giving subscribers free access to more than 60 EA games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat. They’ll also get trials of new games, discounts on purchases, and other special member-only content.

Need a video showing you how to get it set up? No? Microsoft made one anyway. In it, Xbox Game Pass community lead Megan Spurr shows off her lovely brick walls and window cat. Also, she talks about downloading and installing the EA desktop app, which is not as exciting as the cat.

Man, I cannot stop staring at that brick. I’d probably go for darker curtains, either a navy or even a grey. Anyway, EA Play.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.