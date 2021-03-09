Where To Get An Xbox Series X And Series S In Australia

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched mid-November, to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder them in Australia. For everyone else, the consoles are unfortunately in a strange state of limbo, with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages into 2021 and beyond.

The consoles are currently sold out at all physical stores, with new stock arriving at a nebulous future date. Here’s how the biggest Aussie retailers are faring with the Xbox Series X and Series S, and when you can expect new consoles to be available for preorder or purchase.

Update 10/03: Added new information about current Xbox Series S stock levels at Amazon and Telstra.

Where You Can Buy A Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S In Australia

Telstra

Telstra’s Xbox All Access program lets existing Telstra customers purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee over a two-year period. It costs $46 per month to own an Xbox Series X and $33 a month to own an Xbox Series S.

In an update this month, Telstra advised media that they would be taking more Xbox Series X orders later in March:

We currently have a good amount of stock for our Xbox Series S package available now both in-store and online. This console offers next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, and is bundled with Xbox Game Pass for Telstra post-paid customers for $33/month. Games recently added to Xbox Game Pass include Madden NFL 21 with Star Wars Squadrons upcoming later in March. This month, we expect to fulfil more of our Xbox Series X backorders and will continue to take and fulfil backorders for this package. The current wait time is more than four weeks, and we’ll keep monitoring this so we can manage customer expectations.

Amazon Australia

Update 10/03: Amazon currently has stock of the X Series S, but it look likes the Xbox Series X ($749) is still sold out. It’ll ship within a couple of days too, which is great.

You can buy a spare controller from Amazon as well. And don’t forget to check out how you can use the Xbox Series S (or X!) as a great emulation device.

JB Hi-Fi

JB’s Xbox Series X stock has been hard to come by — no surprise — but there’s plenty of Xbox Series S consoles available. If you’re jonesying for the bigger Xbox Series X, your best chance is to call up your local JB Hi-Fi store and check with the staff. Stores have been taking in-store preorders whenever more consoles come in, so here’s where you can find the number for your closet JB.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen are currently sold out of the Xbox Series X, but they do have stock of the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store was the first place in Australia to get restock of the Xbox Series X, but they’re currently sold out. There’s no word on when they’ll have consoles available, or how often they’ll be restocked.

As for the Xbox Series S, the Microsoft Store isn’t listing new stock yet, but I imagine it’ll appear real soon.

EB Games

At this current time, both of the Xbox Series X and Series S don’t appear to be in stock at EB Games.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman lists both consoles as having “run out of stock” with no further update on expected ETA. If you’re interested in preordering from them, you can sign up to their mailing list for future news.

Target

The Xbox Series X and Series S is completely sold out at Target. While the company’s website indicates stock will return at a later date, there’s no current ETA.

Big W

You can order the Xbox Series S with Big W here. The Xbox Series X is listed as “coming soon” but it’s not available for order.

Kogan

Much like the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Kogan.

You can set up a personal email notification for when they’re back in stock.