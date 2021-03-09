See Games Differently

Where To Get An Xbox Series X And Series S In Australia

25

Leah Williams, Chris Neill

Published 19 hours ago: March 10, 2021 at 9:15 am -
Filed to:xbox series s
xbox series x
Where To Get An Xbox Series X And Series S In Australia
Image: Kotaku Australia
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched mid-November, to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder them in Australia. For everyone else, the consoles are unfortunately in a strange state of limbo, with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages into 2021 and beyond.

The consoles are currently sold out at all physical stores, with new stock arriving at a nebulous future date. Here’s how the biggest Aussie retailers are faring with the Xbox Series X and Series S, and when you can expect new consoles to be available for preorder or purchase.

Update 10/03: Added new information about current Xbox Series S stock levels at Amazon and Telstra.

Where You Can Buy A Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S In Australia

xbox series s emulator

Telstra

Telstra’s Xbox All Access program lets existing Telstra customers purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee over a two-year period. It costs $46 per month to own an Xbox Series X and $33 a month to own an Xbox Series S.

In an update this month, Telstra advised media that they would be taking more Xbox Series X orders later in March:

We currently have a good amount of stock for our Xbox Series S package available now both in-store and online. This console offers next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, and is bundled with Xbox Game Pass for Telstra post-paid customers for $33/month. Games recently added to Xbox Game Pass include Madden NFL 21 with Star Wars Squadrons upcoming later in March.

This month, we expect to fulfil more of our Xbox Series X backorders and will continue to take and fulfil backorders for this package. The current wait time is more than four weeks, and we’ll keep monitoring this so we can manage customer expectations.

READ MORE
Telstra’s Xbox Series S And Xbox Series X Plans Are Still Good Value

Amazon Australia

Update 10/03: Amazon currently has stock of the X Series S, but it look likes the Xbox Series X ($749) is still sold out. It’ll ship within a couple of days too, which is great.

You can buy a spare controller from Amazon as well. And don’t forget to check out how you can use the Xbox Series S (or X!) as a great emulation device.

JB Hi-Fi

JB’s Xbox Series X stock has been hard to come by — no surprise — but there’s plenty of Xbox Series S consoles available. If you’re jonesying for the bigger Xbox Series X, your best chance is to call up your local JB Hi-Fi store and check with the staff. Stores have been taking in-store preorders whenever more consoles come in, so here’s where you can find the number for your closet JB.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen are currently sold out of the Xbox Series X, but they do have stock of the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft Store

Image: Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store was the first place in Australia to get restock of the Xbox Series X, but they’re currently sold out. There’s no word on when they’ll have consoles available, or how often they’ll be restocked.

As for the Xbox Series S, the Microsoft Store isn’t listing new stock yet, but I imagine it’ll appear real soon.

EB Games

Image: Reddit/Stealingyourpixels

At this current time, both of the Xbox Series X and Series S don’t appear to be in stock at EB Games.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman lists both consoles as having “run out of stock” with no further update on expected ETA. If you’re interested in preordering from them, you can sign up to their mailing list for future news.

Target

The Xbox Series X and Series S is completely sold out at Target. While the company’s website indicates stock will return at a later date, there’s no current ETA.

Big W

You can order the Xbox Series S with Big W here. The Xbox Series X is listed as “coming soon” but it’s not available for order.

Kogan

Much like the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Kogan.

You can set up a personal email notification for when they’re back in stock.

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

    • I guess if you didn’t plan to get Gamepass Ultimate for 2 years, that would work out to more.

      Though if you factor in the cost of GPU for 2 years, it works out cheaper than buying the console & GPU separately , and also covers you if the GPU sub price goes up in the next 2 years.

      Reply

  • I recommend Telstra all access. I was originally wave two with delivery being Dec 10, but I was somehow upgraded to release day delivery. Also I managed to get an all access subscription without the prerequisite additional Telstra service. Lucked out I guess.

    Reply

  • I walked into my local EB games yesterday to pick up Immortals and walked out with a Xbox series x- no pre order or calling ahead required. They had heaps….where does this writer get info?!

    Reply

  • Leah you’re a legend, my order was accepted through Microsoft store!

    3-7 business days apparently, so hopefully it’s not a pre-order!

    Reply

  • I’ve got no AC and I’m still scared of turning my Series X on in summer weather it’s been that bad. Anyone been brave enough to try it?

    Reply

    • Is it meant to have issues?

      Looks like a great thermal design on it, I wouldn’t be surprised if the air coming out the top is cooler than the air in your place!!

      Reply

      • As far as I’m aware basically all electronics have a warning not to use them above 35C. My house feels more like 3500C than 35C. XD

        Reply

  • On average, most EB Games are now carrying 2 – 3 Xbox Series X consoles at the moment per week. They’re not selling anywhere near as fast or regularly as the PS5 due to a few factors (had a rather long conversation with some staff today, picking their brain).

    The general ‘non-gaming’ public (i.e. parents buying them for their kids etc) can see how ‘the ps5 is the next console’ for Sony, yet they can’t see how the new Xbox is for Microsoft, given there’s no specific games *for* the Series X. All the games work across all Xbox consoles etc, yet there’s no exclusive ones. Microsofts basically confused the hell out of a lot of people it seems. Yet when you mention ‘PS5’ to them, they have a clear understanding ‘new console, game works on it, doesn’t work on older consoles’ etc.

    So, if you really want one, just check in store with your EB, they may actually have one. (Forest Lake EB in Brisbane currently has one out the back waiting to find a home, they have more coming in this week).

    Reply

    • I’d say the biggest factor is that scalpers on eBay are currently stuck holding XBOX consoles that aren’t getting significantly above retail (and probably accumulating credit card interest as we speak). The PS5 is definitely in higher demand and they’re still getting alright bids, but they’re not getting crazy bids and it’s post-Christmas boom so with any luck the bottom will fall out of that market with the next wave.

      Reply

      • I’m going directly from the horses mouth here and literally saw it in action in the store too. The same Series X has sat there for over a week, waiting to be sold and hasn’t moved (I myself considered buying it, but all the games I want to play are on PC as well through gamepass, what’s the point?). They’ve dealt with a lot of customers who are overly confused over the packaging of games from Microsoft and the general format of consoles in the past. Previously, it’s been New Console = New games for console. Now? MS has moved into New Console = Games work on all consoles, just look nicer on newest console. The scalper issue is one for sure, but the confusion factor I would absolutely believe is a big one.

        Reply

    • How dumb do people have to be though? Most people can’t be that stupid.

      It’s literally “here’s the newest Xbox. Just like the PS5 some games will work on older consoles, but going forward, they only work on this one”

      Reply

  • Series X as a console is better when you missed out on classics like Panzer Dragoon Orta, Viva Pinata or games like Burnout Revenge. I’ve spent more time playing old games than I have anything next gen. My PC does the heavy lifting, but it’s still nice to have the backwards compatibility option on a console where Microsoft put effort into making some of the old gems playable again.

    Reply

  • The Telstra All Access pass is an absolute joke, not only did they get multiple orders wrong and send people the “One X”, to sign up you have to have a pre-existing “post paid” NBN or such service.

    Rather than just running it as a separate service and giving out a credit check as an incentive to join Telstra, to even sign up ud need to be a member for a year, and end up with a 200$ monthly bill.

    its a complete scam imo and they should be called out on it.

    Reply

  • THANK YOU!

    Based on the Feb 5th update I called my local JBHIFI and today I picked up my very own series x console. I actually was the first person to call them after they knew they were getting a small shipment, so I was first on the list. I was dubious that they didn’t just write my name on a post-it-note and be forgotten and I was meaning to call this week and just check I actually was on a list… for a delivery not due until end of March (worst case scenario.) I almost pooped my pants with excitement when I got the text saying my order was ready… good thing I was already sitting on the toilet at the time.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.