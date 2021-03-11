See Games Differently

Xbox Users Can Now Play Some Steam Games

2
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 13 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 10:28 am -
Filed to:geforce now
nvidiaxbox series xxbox streaming
Xbox Users Can Now Play Some Steam Games
Image: Xbox / Kotaku
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

GeForce Now is due to arrive in Australia very shortly, so here’s a fun little tip for anyone who wants to dabble in it: there’s way to stream PC games to your Xbox through Microsoft Edge.

A new version of the Microsoft Edge browser has been added for Xbox users on the Xbox Insider program. Apart from the obvious ramifications — Xbox users really like porn, you know — it means Xbox users can access a whole bunch of browser-based services that weren’t available before.

And some of those might open up possibilities that Xbox or its partners hadn’t wholly considered. Like, for instance, the ability to stream a whole bunch of PC games through Steam via GeForce Now.

YouTuber Joe Chip, who had access to the Xbox Insider build and GeForce Now, outlined how to get all of it working in a video below. It’s far from a perfect experience: Edge will occasionally crash, some keyboard and mouse inputs won’t be recognised, and some controller inputs won’t always be recognised.

So there’s a bit of trial and error. The video below eventually got Wreckfest going, but the benefit of GeForce Now is the thousands of Steam games that can be streamed to your Xbox that wouldn’t be available otherwise.

Sure, it’s janky and definitely not the ideal way to play a lot of games. But it does open a lot of interesting possibilities, especially for Xbox Series S users. Since Steam accounts are free, and Steam still gets a ton of indies that aren’t always released or immediately brought over to consoles, this could be a fun trial.

Want to play Death Stranding or Horizon: Zero Dawn on your not-Sony approved console? Well, now you can. You might even be able to play Bloodborne by running PlayStation Now through Edge as well. But the more practical application will be when GeForce Now finally launches in Australia, which Perth ISP Pentanet is working on.

GeForce Now, after all, has a free tier. But if you wanted to spend half an hour playing, say, Loop Hero or, fuck, DOTA 2 on your Xbox, that’s actually totally viable. (If the Xbox parses mouse and keyboard inputs properly.)

The news is nicely timed for Xbox users, who are already getting Auto HDR and FPS Boost settings in a firmware update next week. And while adding a second subscription service to play Steam games was something most users were asking for, I can absolutely foresee people giving it a go.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.