Yet Another Producer Leaves Sony’s Japan Studio

In the wake of the news that Sony’s Japan Studio is reorganising, another producer has left the company. This time, it’s Masami Yamamoto, who made his debut as a producer on the Tenchu series.

Yamamoto would go on to work on a number of titles, including Tokyo Jungle, Soul Sacrifice, and Bloodborne.

On Twitter, Yamamoto revealed that he left Japan Studio on February 28, bringing a close to a 25-year-career at Sony. “Well, from now on I can make games for any platform…,” he wrote. “What a strange sensation!”

As Kotaku previously reported, a number of high-profile creators have left Japan Studio. In an official statement, Sony wrote that it was reorganising the studio in order to “further strengthen business operations.”