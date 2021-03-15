See Games Differently

Yet Another Producer Leaves Sony’s Japan Studio

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: March 15, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Filed to:bloodborne
creative workskotakumasami yamamotosonysoul sacrificetenchuvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Yet Another Producer Leaves Sony’s Japan Studio
Image: Sony
In the wake of the news that Sony’s Japan Studio is reorganising, another producer has left the company. This time, it’s Masami Yamamoto, who made his debut as a producer on the Tenchu series.

Yamamoto would go on to work on a number of titles, including Tokyo Jungle, Soul Sacrifice, and Bloodborne.

On Twitter, Yamamoto revealed that he left Japan Studio on February 28, bringing a close to a 25-year-career at Sony. “Well, from now on I can make games for any platform…,” he wrote. “What a strange sensation!”

As Kotaku previously reported, a number of high-profile creators have left Japan Studio. In an official statement, Sony wrote that it was reorganising the studio in order to “further strengthen business operations.”

